Is Dexter leaving Netflix? Everything you need to know 

Dexter, one of the most beloved crime drama TV series, premiered on Showtime almost two decades ago. The show follows a man named Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician specializing in blood splatter analysis by day and a vigilante serial killer by night. He took it in his hands to serve justice to murderers when the law was unable to do so due to corruption or legal technicalities.

The show aired on Showtime for eight seasons, which comprised 12 episodes each, from October 2006 to June 2013. It got the chance at a second life when it was added to Netflix in June 2024, over a decade since it came to an end. However, after exactly one year, the series is scheduled to be removed from the streamer on June 19, 2025.

Dexter is leaving Netflix for a second time

Dexter was available on Netflix for over half a decade until the end of 2020 under a licensing agreement with CBS/Showtime. It returned to the streamer unexpectedly in 2024 and is leaving a year later for fans in the US. The re-addition last year pulled in an astounding 1.01 billion viewing hours and 94.80 million views.

The licensing deal between Netflix and CBS/Showtime is set to end on March 31, 2026, but there’s no official word yet on whether it will be renewed.

The show became a fan favorite over time, thanks to its gripping story, strong acting, and a lead character who, despite being intense and calculated, became one of pop culture’s most liked figures.

Interested fans in the US can still stream the show on Paramount+ with Showtime, the Paramount+ Apple TV channel, and the Paramount+ Roku Premium channel. The show is also expected to leave other regions like the UK and Canada soon, with the licensing agreement ending in March 2026.

Dexter: Resurrection is scheduled to hit Paramount+ in July 2025

New Blood brought the original crime drama back to life in November 2021. The renewed interest led to the release of the prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. Now, the sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, which literally sees the vigilante killer be resurrected, is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11, 2025.

In the intense New Blood finale, the main character was shot, leaving fans unsure if he had died at the hands of his son, Harrison Morgan.

The new season, Resurrection, picks up ten weeks later. The main character wakes from a coma and follows Harrison into the dark underworld of New York City.

In the upcoming series, Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas) will continue to pursue the father-son duo after what happened in Miami. New challenges are sure to arise, with both old and new friends — and foes — resurfacing along the way. Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman will also be seen in the show.

