Dexter: Original Sin season 2 needs to be greenlit to reveal the unseen carnage

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 needs to be greenlit to explore the unseen carnage that fans are eagerly waiting to witness. The series takes place between Dexter's early years as a killer and his full-fledged rise to fame as the Bay Harbor Butcher, leaving big holes that need to be filled. It jumps ahead in time by 10 years between Original Sin and the main series.

During this time, Dexter learns to be both a blood spatter analyst and a vigilante killer, shaping the person we see in Miami Metro later on.

The December 13, 2024, premiere of the first season was a big hit with fans. It set up a lot of storylines that haven't been resolved yet. But since Dexter: Resurrection is already said to be in the works, fans are worried that it might get more attention.

Even so, Dexter: Original Sin season 2 may provide a unique chance to learn more about how Dexter changed during this important decade. There are a lot of untold stories and character growth that could happen, and if the next season is approved, it could show important changes.

However, there is no such announcement from Paramount regarding the second season's confirmation.

Dexter: Original Sin season 2 may reveal some unseen secrets

Many Dexter: Original Sin fans are looking forward to the show's unfinished plots coming to a head in season 2. The first season gave away some important plot points and characters, but it didn't go into much detail.

For example, the mystery behind new characters like Bobby Watt and Tanya Martin is still unsolved. These characters, especially Tanya, could make the story more interesting by playing important bad guys or victims. Her storyline, on the other hand, hasn't been developed enough, making it feel like potential was lost.

The unresolved death of Captain Aaron Spencer is another important part of the story. His link to Dexter and the other characters could make a big difference. Spencer isn't fully a part of Dexter's world yet, which makes viewers wonder about his future.

Also, Dexter: Original Sin season 2 would be a great time to learn more about Dexter's childhood. It's still not clear how Dexter changed from an unsure and less methodical killer to the skilled Bay Harbor Butcher.

What can be expected from Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Expand Tweet

If the second season happens, Dexter will have to deal with the moral problems that come up because he lives two lives. The show will probably go into more detail about his battle with his Dark Passenger. There will be more tension as Dexter's killing urges change, especially when he makes mistakes.

Dexter's growth was one of the most important things that season 1 lacked. Dexter: Original Sin season 2 needs tougher problems that will push him to change from how he behaved before.

There will probably still be a lot of flashbacks in the show, especially in the early years of Dexter's life. However, these should give new insights and not narrate the same stories over and over again. Fans can't wait to learn more about Dexter's first victims and his first meetings with Miami Metro detectives. By showing the "unseen carnage," season 2 of Dexter: Original Sin could finally connect all of these pieces.

Also, Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is likely to have more tense scenes where Dexter's identity is dangerously close to being found out. Finding out who Dexter's past victims are in season 1 sets up future fights.

As the police close in on Dexter, it may become clear who he really is. This is a great chance for the show to explore high-stakes action that wasn't fully explored in season 1.

Dexter: Original Sin is available to stream on Paramount+.

