What time will the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale be released on Paramount+ With Showtime? Release timings for all regions

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale is set to bring the first chapter of the prequel series to a close. Since its premiere in December 2024, the show has revisited the origins of Dexter Morgan, drawing audiences back into the world of the infamous serial killer. As the season ends, attention is shifting toward the upcoming sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, expected to premiere on Showtime later this summer.

Before the franchise moves forward, the focus remains on how the events of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale will unfold. The ten-episode season released its penultimate episode on February 7 on Paramount+ with Showtime, followed by its Showtime network airing on February 9.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale continues the established release pattern, arriving first on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, February 14, at 3 am ET (midnight PT). With its conclusion, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale will set the stage for what comes next in the franchise.

Release timing Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale in all regions explored

As mentioned before, The Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale will be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime at 3 am ET/midnight PT. It will later air on the Showtime cable network on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Release timings may vary slightly depending on regional time zones and platform updates. For reference, here is a table with major international time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) February 14, 2025 3:00 AM ET Pacific Time (PT) February 14, 2025 12:00 AM PT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 14, 2025 8:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) February 14, 2025 9:00 AM CET Indian Standard Time (IST) February 14, 2025 1:30 PM IST Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 14, 2025 7:00 PM AEDT

Where to watch Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale?

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale is available on multiple streaming platforms, with pricing varying by region. In the United States, viewers can watch it on Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99/month, through the Amazon Prime Video Showtime add-on, or via Hulu with the same bundle.

Canadian subscribers can stream it on Paramount+ Canada for CAD $9.99/month, while UK viewers can access it on Paramount+ UK for £6.99/month. In Australia, the series is available on Paramount+ Australia for AUD $8.99/month. Many platforms offer a seven-day free trial for new users.

Subscription costs and availability may change, so checking the official platform websites is recommended. Dexter: Original Sin remains exclusive to streaming services under the Paramount+ with Showtime banner.

Is there a preview for Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 finale?

Yes, an official preview for the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale has been released. The final episode, Code Blues, written by showrunner Clyde Phillips, will conclude the prequel series on February 14, 2025. While Showtime has not revealed specific plot details, the episode 10 promo provides key insights.

The footage shows Dexter returning to Slice of Pie, a boat once owned by Camilla, and later taking it out alone at night. A shadowy figure soon joins him, hinting at his next target.

Meanwhile, Deb visits Bobby in the hospital, while Harry and LaGuerta investigate Barb’s brutal murder. Forensic analysis confirms Barb was dismembered alive with a chainsaw. Elsewhere, Nicky faces imminent danger in a flooding room, leading Dexter into a tense pursuit. The preview ends with a confrontation, raising the stakes for Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale

Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1-9 recap

Episode 1

Episode 1 introduces a young Dexter Morgan struggling with his homicidal urges while balancing his life as a medical student. His father, Harry, suspects his son’s dark tendencies but hopes to suppress them. However, when Dexter nearly murders a fellow student, he confesses his desires to Harry, triggering a severe heart attack.

Determined to channel his instincts, Dexter begins following Nurse Mary, who secretly kills patients under her care. As Harry recovers, he starts introducing Dexter to the "Code"—a set of moral guidelines meant to direct his urges toward criminals. By the episode’s end, Dexter commits his first kill, executing Nurse Mary in a carefully planned murder.

Episode 2 & 3

In episodes 2 and 3, Dexter starts his internship at Miami Metro, shadowing forensic specialist Vince Masuka. While learning crime scene analysis, he investigates a series of violent home invasions, hoping to understand the psychology of criminals. Meanwhile, Harry continues training Dexter, reinforcing the importance of the Code.

During his research, Dexter discovers a corrupt officer, Officer Daniels, using his position to abuse suspects. Following the Code’s principles, Dexter meticulously plans his second kill, ensuring Daniels meets his end without raising suspicions. Elsewhere, Debra begins dating Gio, a charming but secretive figure, while Harry’s health declines, forcing Dexter to navigate his transformation alone.

Episode 4

Dexter continues balancing his dual life as a forensic intern and a budding vigilante. His investigative skills improve, allowing him to analyze crime scenes with increasing precision. However, personal life complications arise when he becomes intrigued by Laura, a fellow medical student with an unexpected connection to his past.

Meanwhile, Harry and LaGuerta investigate a child abduction case linked to Captain Aaron Spencer, a high-ranking officer with a spotless public image. Dexter, suspecting Spencer’s involvement, begins his investigation, uncovering disturbing evidence. While Harry warns Dexter against reckless actions, Dexter’s instincts push him toward eliminating Spencer.

Episode 5

As Dexter refines his methods, he becomes more selective in his kills. In episode 5, he targets Reed, a sadistic abuser with deep political connections. Unlike his previous victims, Reed proves challenging, forcing Dexter to rethink his tactics.

Meanwhile, Harry and LaGuerta dig deeper into Miami’s crime network, unaware that Dexter is conducting his parallel investigations. Deb continues dating Gio, whose background remains suspicious. At the same time, Dexter’s past trauma resurfaces as he discovers new details about his biological brother, Brian. The revelation complicates Dexter’s understanding of himself, making him question whether he is truly in control.

Episode 6

A kidnapping case involving Nicky, the son of Captain Aaron Spencer, becomes the central focus of episode 6. Dexter follows the case closely, suspecting cartel involvement. As his forensic skills improve, so does his ability to profile criminals.

Harry, sensing Dexter’s growing confidence, worries about his son’s recklessness. At the same time, Dexter begins questioning his emotions, particularly his ability to form genuine relationships. While solving Nicky’s case, Dexter crosses paths with criminals who challenge his Code, leading to an internal conflict.

Episode 7

Dexter’s past collides with his present as he uncovers shocking truths about his biological brother, Brian Moser. Episode 7 reveals Brian’s troubled childhood, mirroring Dexter’s own experiences.

Meanwhile, Miami Metro intensifies its investigation into a series of brutal murders. LaGuerta and Harry begin piecing together connections that lead them dangerously close to Dexter’s secret life. At the same time, Dexter’s suspicions about Gio grow, pushing him to investigate Deb’s boyfriend.

Episode 8

Dexter finds himself at a crossroads in episode 8. Now fully aware of Brian’s violent nature, he is torn between family loyalty and the Code. As he investigates Brian’s role in a series of gruesome murders, he must decide whether to protect or eliminate his brother.

Elsewhere, Harry continues to suspect that Dexter is hiding something. LaGuerta pursues leads that place her closer to uncovering Dexter’s activities. Meanwhile, Gio’s criminal ties become undeniable, creating tension between Deb and Dexter.

Episode 9

The tension escalates as Brian goes on a killing spree, drawing Dexter into his world of chaos. Episode 9 explores Brian’s twisted philosophy, which directly opposes the Code Harry instilled in Dexter.

Miami Metro intensifies its investigation, with Harry and LaGuerta racing against time to catch the killer. Dexter, torn between his need to protect his brother and his responsibility to uphold the Code, makes a final decision.

This episode builds anticipation for Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale, ensuring that the final confrontation will be both personal and deadly. With Brian’s motives revealed and Miami Metro closing in, Dexter must act quickly before his secret life unravels.

