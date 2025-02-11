Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10, titled Code Blues, will air on Friday, February 14, 2025, on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The season finale will be full of action as Dexter races to save a kidnapped child, while Harry faces a dangerous showdown with Brian.

Throughout the season, Dexter struggles to control his dark urges while following the rules his father, Harry, taught him to only kill those who deserve it. Meanwhile, Brian Moser’s return has led to a string of brutal murders, bringing him closer to a final clash with Dexter. Suspicion also grew around Captain Aaron Spencer, who was believed to be involved in Nicky’s disappearance.

In episode 9, Dexter went after Spencer, convinced he was responsible for Jimmy Powell’s death. At the same time, Harry discovered shocking proof that Brian had been secretly watching Dexter for years.

The situation became even more intense when Bobby Watt, who had been in a coma, suddenly woke up and warned Harry with the words, "Save Dexter." This warning made it clear that Brian was an even bigger danger than anyone had realized.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 airs on Friday

The wait is almost over as Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10, Code Blues, will premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025. The finale will be released at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, with intense action, big surprises, and high-stakes confrontations.

Where to watch Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10

Episode 10 will first be available for streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, following the show’s regular release schedule of new episodes every Friday. For those who prefer watching on TV, the episode will air on SHOWTIME on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Paramount+ has two subscription options, the Essential plan ($7.99/month or $59.99/year) with ads, and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan ($12.99/month or $119.99/year), which offers ad-free streaming, live CBS broadcasts, and exclusive SHOWTIME content.

What to expect from Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10

The season finale, Code Blues, will be one of Dexter’s biggest challenges yet. As he rushes to save Nicky, he must outsmart Aaron Spencer while fighting his own dark urges. At the same time, Harry finally comes face-to-face with Brian in a long-awaited showdown, but it’s unclear who will come out on top.

With Deb questioning her future and Brian’s revenge reaching its peak, the finale will be full of shocking betrayals, intense action, and emotional moments. Since Dexter: Resurrection is already in production, Code Blues will likely set up the next chapter in Dexter’s story, ending with a major cliffhanger that will leave fans eager for more.

A recap of episode 9 before Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale arrives

In episode 9, Red Mist, Dexter puts his plan into action against Captain Spencer, tricking him into revealing where Nicky was. In a shocking moment, Dexter tortured Spencer, even cutting off his finger to make him talk. Meanwhile, Harry discovered that Brian had been secretly watching Dexter for years. Bobby Watt, still weak from his coma, warned that Dexter was in danger.

As Harry dug deeper into Brian’s past, flashbacks showed that the Morgans once tried to raise both Dexter and Brian together. However, things took a dark turn when Brian attempted to harm baby Deb, leading to his separation from the family. Now, with Brian seeking revenge and Spencer unknowingly leading Dexter to Nicky, everything is set for an intense and dramatic season finale.

Fans of the show can watch Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 on Paramount+ Showtime.

