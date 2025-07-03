What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2025? Dexter: Resurrection, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, and more

While June didn’t see much of Paramount+ in all its glory, the streamer continued entertaining its loyal subscribers with binge-worthy TV shows and movies. One of the biggest highlights of the month was Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun’s Love Me, a postapocalyptic sci-fi romance.
Keeping its charm maintained, the streamer is ready for July with an amazing lineup that’s going to glue the Paramount+ subscribers to screens. From the most anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, let’s take a look at everything that’s releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025.
All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025
July 1 (Tuesday)
- A Soldier’s Story
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- A Walk on the Moon
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Boys And Girls
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Chicago
- City of God
- City of Men
- Congo
- Cracks
- Crisis
- Defiance
- Don Jon
- Downhill Racer
- Election
- Failure to Launch
- Full Metal Jacket
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Gasoline Alley
- Girl, Interrupted
- Glory
- Go
- Hamburger Hill
- Hit & Run
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number 2
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5 Unrated
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jarhead
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Limitless
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- Machete Kills
- Major League
- Mud
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Rules of Engagement
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Set It Off: Director’s Cut
- Side Effects
- Sleepless
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
- Stardust
- Staten Island Summer
- Stop-Loss
- The Aviator
- The Book of Henry
- The Fighter
- The Gunman
- The Killer Inside Me
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Patriot
- The Presidio
- The Quiet American
- The Survivalist
- The To Do List
- The Virgin Suicides
- Titanic
- Training Day
- World Trade Center
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 2 (Wednesday)
- Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (Premiere)
- DORA season 3 premiere
- Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special
July 8 (Tuesday)
- White Famous season 1
- US Open Cup – Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
- US Open Cup – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC
July 9 (Wednesday)
- US Open Cup – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
- US Open Cup – Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
July 10 (Thursday)
- Big Brother season 27
- The Great Debaters
July 11 (Friday)
- Dexter: Resurrection series premiere
July 12 (Saturday)
- WNBA – Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
- Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. Spain
- SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Hearts vs. Dunfermline
- PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Final Rounds)
July 13 (Sunday)
- BIG3 Basketball
- Alone in Berlin
- Dumb Money (2023)
July 16 (Wednesday)
- The Challenge: All Stars season 5
- Max and the Midknights season 1
- SPFL Cup – Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian
July 19 (Saturday)
- SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian
- Women's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England
- Men's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England
- USL - Rhode Island vs. Hartford
July 20 (Sunday)
- AVP Beach Volleyball
- SailGP – Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
- BIG3 Basketball
July 22 (Tuesday)
- SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton
July 23 (Wednesday)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked season 16
July 26 (Saturday)
- BIG3 Basketball
- PGA Tour – 3M Open (Final Rounds)
July 27 (Sunday)
- PGA Tour - 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
- Formula E - London E-Prix
- Professional Bull Riders
- SPFL Premier Sports Cup - St Mirren vs. Ayr United
July 30 (Wednesday)
- CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only
