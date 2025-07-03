What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2025? Dexter: Resurrection, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, and more

While June didn’t see much of Paramount+ in all its glory, the streamer continued entertaining its loyal subscribers with binge-worthy TV shows and movies. One of the biggest highlights of the month was Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun’s Love Me, a postapocalyptic sci-fi romance.

Keeping its charm maintained, the streamer is ready for July with an amazing lineup that’s going to glue the Paramount+ subscribers to screens. From the most anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, let’s take a look at everything that’s releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025.

All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025

July 1 (Tuesday)

A Soldier’s Story

A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk on the Moon

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

An Officer and a Gentleman

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boys And Girls

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Chicago

City of God

City of Men

Congo

Cracks

Crisis

Defiance

Don Jon

Downhill Racer

Election

Failure to Launch

Full Metal Jacket

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Gasoline Alley

Girl, Interrupted

Glory

Go

Hamburger Hill

Hit & Run

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number 2

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jarhead

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Limitless

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Machete Kills

Major League

Mud

Pet Sematary (2019)

Rules of Engagement

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Set It Off: Director’s Cut

Side Effects

Sleepless

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stardust

Staten Island Summer

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Book of Henry

The Fighter

The Gunman

The Killer Inside Me

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Patriot

The Presidio

The Quiet American

The Survivalist

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

Titanic

Training Day

World Trade Center

Zero Dark Thirty

July 2 (Wednesday)

Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (Premiere)

DORA season 3 premiere

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special

July 8 (Tuesday)

White Famous season 1

US Open Cup – Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

US Open Cup – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

July 9 (Wednesday)

US Open Cup – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

US Open Cup – Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

July 10 (Thursday)

Big Brother season 27

The Great Debaters

July 11 (Friday)

Dexter: Resurrection series premiere

July 12 (Saturday)

WNBA – Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces

Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. Spain

SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Hearts vs. Dunfermline

PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Final Rounds)

July 13 (Sunday)

BIG3 Basketball

Alone in Berlin

Dumb Money (2023)

July 16 (Wednesday)

The Challenge: All Stars season 5

Max and the Midknights season 1

SPFL Cup – Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian

July 19 (Saturday)

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian

Women's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England

Men's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England

USL - Rhode Island vs. Hartford

July 20 (Sunday)

AVP Beach Volleyball

SailGP – Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

BIG3 Basketball

July 22 (Tuesday)

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton

July 23 (Wednesday)

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked season 16

July 26 (Saturday)

BIG3 Basketball

PGA Tour – 3M Open (Final Rounds)

July 27 (Sunday)

PGA Tour - 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

Formula E - London E-Prix

Professional Bull Riders

SPFL Premier Sports Cup - St Mirren vs. Ayr United

July 30 (Wednesday)

CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only

Follow for more news and updates on everything arriving on Paramount+ as 2025 progresses.

