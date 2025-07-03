  • home icon
  • What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2025? Dexter: Resurrection, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, and more

By Divyanjali
Published Jul 03, 2025 16:58 GMT
What
What's coming to Paramount+ this July 2025? (Custom image by Sportskeeda | Image credits: Paramount+)

While June didn’t see much of Paramount+ in all its glory, the streamer continued entertaining its loyal subscribers with binge-worthy TV shows and movies. One of the biggest highlights of the month was Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun’s Love Me, a postapocalyptic sci-fi romance.

Keeping its charm maintained, the streamer is ready for July with an amazing lineup that’s going to glue the Paramount+ subscribers to screens. From the most anticipated sequel, Dexter: Resurrection, to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, let’s take a look at everything that’s releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025.

All new shows and movies releasing on Paramount+ this July 2025

youtube-cover
July 1 (Tuesday)

  • A Soldier’s Story
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones
  • A Walk on the Moon
  • Airplane II: The Sequel
  • Airplane!
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Boys And Girls
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Chicago
  • City of God
  • City of Men
  • Congo
  • Cracks
  • Crisis
  • Defiance
  • Don Jon
  • Downhill Racer
  • Election
  • Failure to Launch
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • G.I. Blues
  • G.I. Jane
  • Gasoline Alley
  • Girl, Interrupted
  • Glory
  • Go
  • Hamburger Hill
  • Hit & Run

  • Jackass 2.5
  • Jackass 3
  • Jackass 3.5
  • Jackass Number 2
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.5 Unrated
  • Jackass: The Movie
  • Jarhead
  • John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
  • Limitless
  • Looper
  • Lords of Dogtown
  • Machete Kills
  • Major League
  • Mud
  • Pet Sematary (2019)
  • Rules of Engagement
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Seabiscuit
  • Set It Off: Director’s Cut
  • Side Effects
  • Sleepless
  • South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
  • Stardust
  • Staten Island Summer
  • Stop-Loss
  • The Aviator
  • The Book of Henry
  • The Fighter
  • The Gunman
  • The Killer Inside Me
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Patriot
  • The Presidio
  • The Quiet American
  • The Survivalist
  • The To Do List
  • The Virgin Suicides
  • Titanic
  • Training Day
  • World Trade Center
  • Zero Dark Thirty
July 2 (Wednesday)

youtube-cover
  • Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado (Premiere)
  • DORA season 3 premiere
  • Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special

July 8 (Tuesday)

  • White Famous season 1
  • US Open Cup – Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
  • US Open Cup – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

July 9 (Wednesday)

  • US Open Cup – Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
  • US Open Cup – Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

July 10 (Thursday)

  • Big Brother season 27
  • The Great Debaters

July 11 (Friday)

  • Dexter: Resurrection series premiere
July 12 (Saturday)

  • WNBA – Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
  • Men’s Rugby – USA Eagles vs. Spain
  • SPFL Premier Sports Cup – Hearts vs. Dunfermline
  • PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Final Rounds)

July 13 (Sunday)

  • BIG3 Basketball
  • Alone in Berlin
  • Dumb Money (2023)

July 16 (Wednesday)

  • The Challenge: All Stars season 5
  • Max and the Midknights season 1
  • SPFL Cup – Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian

July 19 (Saturday)

  • SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Stirling Albion vs. Heart of Midlothian
  • Women's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England
  • Men's Rugby - USA Eagles vs. England
  • USL - Rhode Island vs. Hartford
July 20 (Sunday)

youtube-cover
  • AVP Beach Volleyball
  • SailGP – Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
  • BIG3 Basketball

July 22 (Tuesday)

  • SPFL Premier Sports Cup - Motherwell vs. Greenock Morton

July 23 (Wednesday)

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked season 16

July 26 (Saturday)

  • BIG3 Basketball
  • PGA Tour – 3M Open (Final Rounds)

July 27 (Sunday)

  • PGA Tour - 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
  • Formula E - London E-Prix
  • Professional Bull Riders
  • SPFL Premier Sports Cup - St Mirren vs. Ayr United

July 30 (Wednesday)

  • CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only

Follow for more news and updates on everything arriving on Paramount+ as 2025 progresses.

