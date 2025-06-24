Will there be MobLand season 2? Renewal status and more

The Harrigans are coming back, as Paramount+ has given the green light for MobLand season 2. The first season of the Guy Ritchie series aired its finale episode on June 1, 2025, and even before the month ended, the streaming platform finally shared the news about the show's future.

While a second season was likely going to happen with the show's high ratings and viewership, the confirmation that a new season is a go didn't come until Paramount+'s press release, published on Monday, June 23, 2025. In the statement, Paramount+ co-CEO and SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment president, Chris McCarthy, said:

"With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MOBLAND has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan, and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen. We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon."

McCarthy also said that the series has dominated the domestic and global charts and even soared to the No.1 spot in the UK. Moreover, back in April, following the show's March 30 premiere, MobLand made history by becoming the biggest global series in Paramount+ history. The first episode reportedly clocked in 2.2 million viewers, according to Deadline, citing Paramount Global.

Everything to know about MobLand season 2 and what to expect in the next season

While the Guy Ritchie series has been renewed, no plot specifics have been shared yet. That said, the first season left a few big cliffhangers, which could provide some insight as to what stories the next season will cover. There's Jan accidentally stabbing Harry during a fairly tame argument in the kitchen, and the series ended without any confirmation of whether Harry Da Souza lived or not.

Season 1 also left plenty of loose ends when it comes to the Harrigan family tree. It appeared that Conrad and Maeve were going to get out of jail. Their return could complicate Kevin's rise to power even after killing the last of the Stevensons. Meanwhile, Eddie Harrigan is still missing after the massive MobLand family twist: learning that his grandfather, Conrad, is his biological father.

On top of all this, Harry refused to come and work for mega-mob boss Kat MacAllister despite her owing her a huge favor. It puts Harry and the Harrigans at war with an even bigger crime syndicate than the Stevensons, plus there's the possible partnership between Kat and Seraphina Harrigan.

In other words, it's still going to be chaotic for the Harrigans in MobLand season 2, with possible new, even bigger enemies they are going to face while their family is crumbling from the inside.

As for which MobLand cast members are returning and not in season 2, executive producer David C. Glasser said in an interview with Deadline in March that it will be the "same team." He said:

"Same team, same everybody. Everybody's coming back, we're all one big family. Same actor [Hardy]."

This means Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan are most likely going to reprise their roles in MobLand season 2, as well as the rest of the Harrigan family actors. Janet McTeer is also expected to return as Kat McAllister, and Joan Froggatt as Harry's wife, Jan.

When will MobLand season 2 arrive on Paramount+?

So far, there is no confirmed release date for the second season of MobLand, and Paramount+ has not shared any expected release window for the new season either. With that said, using the production and release timeline of the first season, MobLand season 2 could arrive on the streamer sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

In MobLand season 1's case, its production started around November 2024, and by March 2025, the show was ready to premiere.

Ahead of MobLand season 2, fans can catch all episodes of the first season streaming on Paramount+.

