MobLand’s creator breaks the silence on whether that final twist was truly the end

MobLand closed out its first season on Paramount+ with plenty of answered questions, like who gets to lead the Harrigan empire after Maeve and Conrad's arrest, Maeve's motivations, and the identity of the rat. However, the series finale, which premiered on the platform on June 1, 2025, also left one burning question: Is Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) going to survive?

In MobLand episode 10, it appeared that the blood-soaked season ended with Harry in one piece. But just as he returned to the safe house, Jan (Joanne Froggatt) unleashed her rage and frustration and accidentally stabbed Harry with a kitchen knife in the chest.

The final twist in the finale left fans wondering if it was the end for the mob fixer, but per MobLand creator and executive producer Jez Butterworth, it's not. In an interview with The Post, published on June 1, 2025, Butterworth alleviated the fans' worries that the season finale killed off one of its main characters. He said:

"I mean, if you think about it, 'is Harry dead?' No. We're not gonna—We love Harry. We love Tom."

While Butterworth confirmed that Harry would live to see another day after the stabbing incident, one character saw a poetic end in the finale, deciding who won the Harrigan-Stevenson war. Harry and Kevin shoot right through O'Hara (Lisa Dean), aka the Harrigan rat, to kill the family's nemesis, Richie Stevenson(Geoff Bell).

MobLand creator explains the shocking stabbing incident at the finale

In his post-finale interview with The Post, MobdLand creator and executive producer Jez Butterworth said that the last bit about Jan accidentally stabbing Harry in the finale didn't happen out of the blue. Jan had been worried for herself and her and Harry's daughter, Gina, because of the dangerous lifestyle he lives as the Harrigan family's fixer. According to Butterworth:

"I felt strongly that throughout the whole tale, the ball that he kept dropping was his home life."

The ambush in episode 10 had only triggered Jan further, with Butterworth adding:

"I think what you're seeing here [between Harry and Jan is just that attritional cost of dealing with this level of unpredictability, anxiety, and stress."

According to the MobLand creator, the incident between the two, with Jan seemingly finally embracing her frustrations, fear, and rage over what Harry's dangerous lifestyle had put her through, was supposed to be seismic. He said:

"It felt satisfyingly dramatic that having walked through fire for 10 episodes, what happens at the end is the one thing he's not expecting."

It's not the end for Harry's character in the series, as Butterworth confirmed, but Jan snapping after many years of walking through fire because of her husband serves as poetic justice for her character. It could also make Harry finally realize the depth of the strain his lifestyle has caused in his marital and family life.

Is there going to be MobLand season 2?

At the time of writing, there is still no confirmation of a MobLand season 2 from Paramount+. However, following the first season run of the Guy Ritchie hit TV drama, there are a lot of reasons why a second season is almost a guarantee, according to Forbes, because of the show's success. The crime series has broken records since it premiered on March 30, 2025.

According to Forbes, the show became Paramount+'s biggest global series launch, with 2.2 million viewers tuning in to watch the series from all over the world. Moreover, it currently scores 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, both from critics and audiences.

But despite the lack of an official announcement from Paramount+, producer David Glaser said, "Yes, there will be" a second season during a video interview with Deadline, posted on X on March 28, 2025.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on MobLand or a possible new season for the show as the year progresses. Meanwhile, all episodes of the series are now streaming on Paramount+.

