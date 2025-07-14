Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Dexter: Resurrection is continuing its twisted and dark reboot with new weekly episodes that explore further Dexter Morgan's comeback, his strained relationship with son Harrison, and a new mystery murderer terrorizing New York's streets.

Developed by Clyde Phillips and a direct sequel to Dexter: New Blood, Dexter: Resurrection debuted with an emotionally charged and action-packed double premiere. It set the stage for Dexter's resurrection from a coma and Harrison's dark turn into his father's familiar habits.

For the unversed, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3, titled Backseat Driver, releases on July 18, 2025, on Paramount+ Premium at 3 a.m. ET and on SHOWTIME on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

When and where to stream Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3?

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 3 of Dexter: Resurrection, Backseat Driver, will premiere on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, for Paramount+ Premium subscribers. For those waiting to see it on cable, it will premiere two days later on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

To watch this episode and the rest of Dexter: Resurrection, viewers must subscribe to Paramount+ Premium, the ad-free tier that includes SHOWTIME programming. The plan is priced at $12.99/month or $119.99/year.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones:

Release Date Zone Release Time July 18, 2025 Eastern Time 03:00 July 18, 2025 Central European Time 16:00 July 18, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 01:00 July 18, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 02:00 July 18, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 07:00 July 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 17:00

What happened in the previous episodes of Dexter: Resurrection?

The return of Dexter: Resurrection brought the show's titular hero back from the dead literally. After a gunshot wound nearly killed him after New Blood, Dexter emerges from his 10-week coma, plagued by such familiar demons as Trinity, Miguel Prado, Debra, and James Doakes.

These ghostly apparitions are meant to underscore his continued guilt and send him off on a new mission: locating his missing son, Harrison.

At the same time, Harrison has come to New York City, working at the Empire Hotel and attempting to keep in check the same violent impulses he hated in his father.

But upon finding a predatory hotel client had raped a young woman, Harrison savagely kills him in an outburst of fury. In classic Morgan style, he tries to cover his tracks carefully, but carefully enough to attract the notice of Detective Claudette Wallace.

Episode 2 further explored this murder and brought in a new character: a rideshare serial killer known as the Dark Passenger. When Dexter becomes aware of this killer who uses the same name he originally assigned to his dark impulses, he sets out to track him down.

The episode also suggested a larger criminal world when Uma Thurman's character, Charley, is seen operating with a mysterious employer who manipulates serial killers for secret motives.

What to expect in Dexter: Resurrection episode 3?

Titled Backseat Driver, the third installment of the episode is set to bring Dexter near to uncovering the identity of the elusive assassin terrorizing the New York streets.

Written by Nick Zayas and directed by Monica Raymund, this episode should delve deeper into Dexter's cover operation working as an UrCar ride-sharing driver, a stint taken up on a whim as bait to entice the counterfeit Dark Passenger out of the shadows.

Meanwhile, the episode can ratchet up the scrutiny of Harrison, watched as closely as he is by Wallace. Now that the hotel CCTV has situated him at or near the scene of the crime and with residual evidence still on the table, his future could be at risk if Wallace links him. Harrison's inner conflict is escalating, as he remains tormented by visions of his father and his victim.

The show has also been gradually developing a subplot between a tech company and a worker, Ronald Schmidt, who could be the actual rideshare killer.

As Dexter recognizes that a backpack logo found is associated with Schmidt, fans can anticipate a conflict developing in episode 3. This encounter could also expose Dexter to Charley, potentially involving him in an even larger group of organized assassins and sinister alliances.

Interested viewers can watch the show on Paramount+.

