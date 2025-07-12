Where was Dexter: Resurrection filmed? All filming locations explored

Dexter: Resurrection returns with a vengeance, literally. The follow-up to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, this new addition continues where the explosive finale left off, with Dexter Morgan being gunned down by his own son.

But only now does he survive, slipped into a coma, and wake up in hot pursuit of Harrison along the streets of New York City. With this new era comes a change not just of location, but of tone, and Dexter: Resurrection doesn't waste any time employing its new locations to represent that shift.

Production for Dexter: Resurrection was filmed wholly within the state of New York, with production crews shooting everything from the frenetic frenzy of Manhattan to the more subdued suburban enclaves like Sparkill and Huntington.

Details explored on Dexter: Resurrection filming locations

Sticking to its name, Dexter: Resurrection gives new life to the franchise by taking its core action to New York. Much of the series was shot in New York City, particularly in Manhattan, where pivotal scenes were filmed on the Upper East Side and even at Central Park.

The cast, featuring Michael C. Hall, was seen filming dramatic scenes on Manhattan streets, depicting Dexter literally moving through crowds, traffic, and the relentless pace of urban life. The scenes are a harsh contrast to the solitude of previous seasons.

Production also capitalized on Brooklyn settings, such as the York Street subway stop and the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a facility that's rumored to accommodate Dexter's famous Slice of Life vessel. Shooting on actual subway tunnels and industrial landscapes provides Dexter: Resurrection with a realistic, raw feel as Dexter searches for his son and himself through steel, sirens, and urban lights.

Yonkers was also the hub of production. The main production headquarters for the Lionsgate Studios at 28 Wells Avenue was where the show was produced. The Great Point Studios complex provided room for interior set construction and the filming of shots that needed more controlled settings.

The street scenes were also partly filmed on Woodworth Avenue, adding a further touch of realism to the show. Two other New York towns, Sparkill and Huntington, briefly but memorably show up in Dexter: Resurrection as well. In Sparkill, the Noble Cafe was revamped into a retro-style diner, perhaps being used as a stopover in Dexter's travels.

Huntington's Oheka Castle, a historic Long Island estate, seemed to be employed for a high-end or high-stakes shot, perhaps one of Peter Dinklage's enigmatic characters, Leon Prater.

Details on Dexter: Resurrection show explored

Debuting on July 11, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime, the show is produced by original showrunner Clyde Phillips and reunites Michael C. Hall in the lead role. The series resumes a few weeks after Dexter: New Blood, with Dexter emerging from a coma and learning Harrison is missing.

His quest for answers takes him to New York City, where he not only has to contend with city life but also renewed questioning by Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas), his old Miami Metro partner.

Where the show differs is its larger and all-star cast. Jack Alcott returns as Harrison, and fresh faces such as Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Kadia Saraf, and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine bring new tension and complexity to the series.

Guest appearances include John Lithgow reprising his Emmy-winning performance as the Trinity Killer, and Neil Patrick Harris in a shockingly different turn as a tattoo-obsessed serial killer. The series does not hesitate to deepen the psychological texture of characters, particularly as Dexter grapples with how to steer Harrison through his own dark passenger.

Episode one discloses that Harrison has already killed once, echoing Dexter's own younger years in eerily disturbing ways. While Dexter attempts to keep his distance, he can't help but get pulled into another investigation, this one about a serial killer preying on immigrant rideshare drivers.

This changing moral compass with added emotional stakes makes Dexter: Resurrection feel like a natural, if dangerous, extension of the series.

Interested viewers can watch the show on Showtime.

