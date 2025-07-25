Megyn Kelly reacts to viral feud with Kerstin Emhoff over Jennifer Lopez, calls Emmy winner one of the "most unattractive people" on X

A heated social media clash between Megyn Kelly and producer Kerstin Emhoff has gone viral after the two exchanged insults following the former's comment on Jennifer Lopez's recent provocative performance.

The dispute, which unfolded and escalated on X (formerly Twitter), began with Kelly criticizing Lopez's stage antics before the Emmy winner fired back, prompting a fiery back-and-forth.

On July 25, 2025, the Ruthless Podcast joined The Megyn Kelly Show and discussed Kelly's latest social media discourse. The hosts of the Ruthless Podcast lauded Megyn Kelly's comments and criticized Kerstin Emhoff for picking a fight with her.

Kelly read out their tweets on the show and stated:

"Do you believe this person? The nerve of Doug Emhoff's ex-wife to try to stir with me...Not for nothing, but this is one of the most unattractive people on Twitter."

Megyn Kelly and Kerstin Emhoff clash over Jennifer Lopez's performance

The feud began when Megyn Kelly posted a footage of Jennifer Lopez, 56, at Spain’s Cook Music Festival, which was held on July 18, 2025. During the event, the singer performed a s*xually explicit dance with her backup performers to her 2011 track I’m Into You. Kelly captioned the post, “So she’s a soft p*rn star now. Great choices!"

Kelly later uploaded a video on her podcast further criticizing Jennifer Lopez's performance, stating that it was inappropriate for her age.

"She's 55 years old and she hasn't come to grips to the fact that she's not a s*x symbol anymore. I'm sorry. I can say this because I'll be 55 in November. We're not s*x symbols," she said.

Kerstin Emhoff, an Emmy-winning producer and ex-wife of the former Second Gentleman of the U.S., Douglas Emhoff, responded to Kelly’s remarks without tagging her directly.

"I bet tons of people look at JLo and want to have s*x with her. Megan [sic]—if you actually think post-menopausal women can’t be s*xual, you are missing out. You can close up your 55-year-old shop while the rest of us are open for business," Emhoff tweeted.

Kerstin Emhoff's response to Megyn Kelly's video (Image via X/@keprettybird)

Kelly quickly responded, mocking Emhoff for not directly tagging her and referencing her divorce.

“Let’s just say I’m s*xy enough to keep my husband from sleeping with the nanny... Unlike J.Lo, however, I don’t feel the need to fake hump a bunch of strangers to prove I’ve still got it,” she wrote.

Kelly's response to Emhoff's tweet (Image via X/@megynkelly)

Kerstin Emhoff also retaliated, writing:

“You have no idea what happened in my marriage… But I choose to support women. Try it.”

Emhoff's response to Kelly's tweet (Image via X/@keprettybird)

Kelly responded by stating that Kerstin's ex-husband was "a total sh*t."

Kelly's response to Emhoff's tweet (Image via X/@megynkelly)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has not publicly addressed Megyn Kelly and Kerstin Emhoff's comments. The singer's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour is scheduled to conclude in August 2025.

