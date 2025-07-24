"Sexy enough to stop my husband from sleeping with the nanny" — Megyn Kelly defends viral Jennifer Lopez "soft p*rn actress" remark after backlash

After criticizing Jennifer Lopez for simulating &quot;actual s*x acts&quot; during a recent live performance and likening her to a &quot;soft p*rn actress,&quot; Megyn Kelly took to X to defend her remarks following significant backlash.For context, on the July 3 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly reviewed Jennifer Lopez's performance of her iconic song I'm Into You (2011) at the Cook Music Festival in Spain on July 18.During the podcast, Kelly claimed that Lopez danced on stage with three men performing &quot;actual s*x acts,&quot; despite being dressed.&quot;There she's doing actual s*x acts. Though she's clothed with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess. I don't know what they're wearing,&quot; Kelly said.Megyn explained that she believes Jennifer Lopez, at 55, should stop trying to present herself as a sex symbol, and emphasized that there's a line between aging gracefully and deliberately trying to provoke sexual desire from the public.&quot;But asking the American public to look at you and be like, 'I want to have sex when I look at her.' That ship has sailed. I'm sorry. It sailed with menopause, and a post-menopausal woman out there bumping and grinding against 30-year-old men. It just makes us think about how old you are. Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft porn actress,&quot; Kelly said.However, her remarks received significant backlash from fans of the On The Floor singer, including American film producer Kerstin Emhoff. Defending Lopez in an X post dated July 24, Kerstin stated that she believes plenty of people still find Lopez sexually attractive and emphasized that menopause doesn't end a woman's sexuality.&quot;I bet tons of people look at Jlo and want to have sex with her. Megan - if you actually think that post-menopausal women can’t be sexual, you are missing out. You can close up your 55 year old shop while the rest of us are open for business,&quot; Kerstin stated.Responding to the post a few hours later, Megyn Kelly stated:&quot;You were too chicken shit to actually cc me on your post, @keprettybird, but let’s just say I’m sexy enough to keep my husband from sleeping with the nanny. Unlike J-Lo, however, I don’t feel the need to fake hump a bunch of strangers to prove I’ve still got it.&quot;&quot;At 55, you need to retire that act&quot; — Megyn Kelly reflects on Jennifer Lopez's performanceElsewhere in her podcast, Megyn Kelly cited iconic singer Celine Dion as an example of an older woman who relies on her exceptional talent to grab public attention rather than relying on being a &quot;sex symbol,&quot; like Jennifer Lopez.She argued that, unlike Celine, Lopez doesn't have a &quot;world-famous&quot; voice and talent, which is why she has tried to &quot;make up the gap with her by being a sex symbol.&quot;&quot;She has a world-famous talent and voice. J.Lo doesn't. And she's tried to make up the gap by being a s*x symbol, by being like a sex pot, a sex kitten for her entire career. And when you are 29, it's great. Even 39, you can pull it off. My friend, at 55, you need to retire that act. Put on a great dress and try to sing,&quot; Kelly said.She added that she believes older women can look &quot;sexy&quot; with &quot;class,&quot; citing singer Tina Turner as an example. However, she argued that Jennifer Lopez lacked that sense of elegance in her performance, stating:You never saw Tina Turner shoving her [vag**a] in some 30-year-old dancer's face and then simulating every like it was like reading the Kama Sutra, watching that J.Lo performance.Also read: &quot;It's a tell - 'I'm uncomfortable &amp; I'm probably lying'&quot; - Megyn Kelly slams Gavin Newsom's stance on gender transitions for &quot;minors as young as 8&quot;Jennifer Lopez's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour kicked off in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8. Spanning across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the tour is set to conclude in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.