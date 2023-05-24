Tina Turner dead at 83: What did Andrew Tate's brother Tristan have to say about the Rock 'n' Roll icon's death

The world mourns the loss of music icon Tina Turner, and among those paying tribute is Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate.

Turner, often hailed as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," made an indelible mark on the music industry with her powerful voice and electrifying performances. As the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, she garnered immense popularity before embarking on a highly successful solo career.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award to her name, Turner's influence on music is immeasurable. Her marriage to Erwin Bach, along with their recent acquisition of a lavish $76 million estate in Switzerland, showcased her enduring success and status.

Reacting to the news of Turner's passing, Tristan Tate took to his Twitter account to express his admiration, simply stating:

"Tina was the GOAT."

Check out the tweet below:

This sentiment resonates with countless fans who recognize Turner's unparalleled talent, groundbreaking achievements, and lasting impact on the music industry.

Turner's legacy extends far beyond her chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence. She was a symbol of strength and resilience, having overcome personal and professional challenges throughout her life. Her story inspired millions, and her music continues to resonate with audiences of all generations.

As the world remembers and celebrates the life of Tina Turner, her contributions to music and her remarkable journey will forever remain etched in the annals of rock 'n' roll history.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley opines on the 'problem' with Andrew Tate's ideology

In an extensive interview with Fox News, Republican Senator Josh Hawley expressed his views on the perceived issues associated with what he referred to as "Andrew Tate-like ideology" gaining traction.

Hawley delved into the implications of this ideology, highlighting his concerns and offering insights into its appeal among young men.

According to Senator Hawley, the problem with an ideology reminiscent of Andrew Tate's is its glorification of a toxic version of manhood, which he believes is a misrepresentation perpetuated by the left.

"The problem with Andrew Tate-like ideology is that it basically glories in the toxic nature of what the left says manhood is.... And that's just all a lie. That's not true at all. I would say that it's really telling though that Tate has appealed to so many young men. It tells you they're searching for something. They're searching for someone to challenge them. That's why need to tell good stories"

Check out Hawley's interview here.

Poll : 0 votes