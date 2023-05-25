"RIP Queen" - WWE Superstar pays tribute to Tina Turner after she passes away at 83 

A WWE Superstar has paid tribute to Tina Turner after she passed away today at 83 years old.

Tina Turner was a legend of the music industry and is widely referred to as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll." Her popularity rose as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before she had a very successful career as a solo performer.

Turner sold over 100 million records worldwide and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was married to Erwin Bach, and the couple recently purchased a 76-million-dollar estate in Switzerland.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to Tina Turner. The 37-year-old tweeted "RIP Queen" after her passing.

The reactions to Tina Turner's death will be endless as she was beloved by so many. Wrestling News noted that The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman used Tina Turner's "Simply the Best" to help Shane Douglas get over as the best wrestler in the world at the time.

Another fan noted that the song was used for a video package for Edge in the past. WWE referees D.A. Brewer and Darryl Sharma paid tribute to the legend.

Charlotte Flair shares her goals outside of WWE

Charlotte Flair has been on hiatus from the company since her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 and recently shared she has goals outside of being a WWE Superstar.

During a recent conversation with Sam Dunn of Boardroom, The Queen disclosed that she wants to reach the level of The Rock, Batista, and John Cena in terms of being popular outside of sports entertainment. She noted that she may be starting late in the game, but it is just a matter of time.

"I think now, it’s just getting to that next level. Like, I know that my name is popular within sports entertainment, but I wanna get to that male level of John Cena, The Rock, Batista still. I want to cross over like my dad has so gracefully, and I’ll continue to do that until I get to that point. I hate that I started so late in the game, but I’m here. I think that’s just a matter of time," said Charlotte Flair. [H/T: Boardroom]

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan were recently cast in an upcoming wrestling-related film. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte can find success in Hollywood following her career as a WWE Superstar.

