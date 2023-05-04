"Just a matter of time" - Charlotte Flair reveals she has major goals outside of WWE

Charlotte Flair is currently on WWE hiatus following her loss at WrestleMania 39. The 14-time Women's Champion recently revealed that she has goals outside the company.

The Queen defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE's biggest show of the year last month in Los Angeles. Rhea was able to defeat Flair by connecting with a Riptide off the middle turnbuckle. Many fans consider the match to be the best bout of WrestleMania weekend and believe it should have been the main event of Night 1.

Speaking to Sam Dunn of Boardroom, Charlotte noted that her name is popular in sports entertainment, but that she would like to reach the level of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista.

"I think now, it’s just getting to that next level. Like, I know that my name is popular within sports entertainment, but I wanna get to that male level of John Cena, The Rock, Batista still. I want to cross over like my dad has so gracefully, and I’ll continue to do that until I get to that point. I hate that I started so late in the game, but I’m here. I think that’s just a matter of time," said Charlotte Flair. [H/T: Boardroom]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has an open mind about her future

John Cena, The Rock, and Batista have all been able to find success in Hollywood, and Charlotte Flair is hoping to do the same in the near future.

During her conversation with Boardroom, the 37-year-old WWE Superstar claimed to not have a dream when it comes to entertainment projects and will keep an open mind regarding any opportunity that comes her way.

"Honestly, I don’t have a dream. Like, I didn’t have a dream going into wrestling. I don’t have a dream making this transition, it’s just taking what I’ve learned and all these opportunities and seeing what else I can do if I just put my mind to it. I don’t know what’s next. I just know I wanna take what I’ve tried to do for women in this industry and help keep pushing forward with that," added Charlotte. [H/T: Boardroom]

Charlotte Flair was selected by SmackDown during this year's WWE Draft and Rhea Ripley was picked by RAW. It would be interesting to see if Ripley and Flair square off once again in the future in what would be a highly anticipated rematch from WWE WrestleMania 39.

