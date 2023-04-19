WWE veteran Dutch Mantell feels Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put forth the best women's match he has ever seen at WrestleMania 39.

After winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Eradicator challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Though the feud left plenty to be desired, Ripley and Flair blew the roof off the arena at WrestleMania 39, with The Judgment Day member coming out on top.

While fans had expected them to put on a great bout, none expected the duo would go on to have one of the greatest matches in 'Mania history. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed he didn't have high expectations from the match as he wasn't a fan of Charlotte Flair.

However, Mantell was pleasantly surprised after the bell rang. He explained how The Queen showed a level of maturity in the contest. The former WWE manager firmly believes the showdown was the best women's bout he had ever seen.

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry. And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen," said Mantell. (4:26 - 5:19)

Natalya wants a match with Rhea Ripley

Considering just how much she has grown in recent years, there's no shortage of performers willing to lock horns with Ripley inside the ring. In a recent interview, Natayla opened up about the same, suggesting she would love to have a match with the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

"I would love to have a singles match next year against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship. I say the RAW one because I've never won the RAW one. It's the only championship for the women that I haven't won."

WWE hasn't established a challenger for Rhea Ripley yet. However, with Backlash 2023 inching closer, it's safe to say someone could soon step up to The Eradicator.

