40-year-old WWE star wants a championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

Veteran Superstar Natalya recently disclosed that she desires to square off against the newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40.

In 2007, The Queen of Harts signed with WWE. She spent about a year in developmental before making her main roster debut in April 2008. She has since been an active competitor on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW. The 40-year-old is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

In a recent interview with Gery Roif for The Israeli News, Natalya revealed that she would love to have a match against the current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley next year at WrestleMania:

"I would love to have a singles match next year against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship. I say the RAW one because I've never won the RAW one. It's the only championship for the women that I haven't won," she said. [1:22 - 1:37]

Check out the interview down below:

Natalya fights for the women in WWE

This year's WrestleMania card included four women's matches. On the first night, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Title.

On the second night of WrestleMania 39, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler won a Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. Bianca Belair also beat Asuka to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

In her interview with Gery Roif, Natalya disclosed that she always fights for more representation of women:

"I can't fight a battle every single week. But I do fight battles people don't know about that will get more women included. I fight every single year for more women to be included in WrestleMania. It's a mission of mine every single year to get more women on the show," she explained. [1:06 - 1:18]

