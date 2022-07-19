"Stop" - TJ Wilson hilariously scolds his wife Natalya over sharing NSFW photo on social media

Natalya has defiantly shifted her content on social media after her deeply personal rivalry with Ronda Rousey.

Leading into Nattie's match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, The Baddest Woman on the Planet mocked The Queen of Harts. Ronda stated that she didn't recognize her without her "rack out." She also criticized Nattie's YouTube channel that she runs with her sister.

Since that exchange, Nattie has seemingly been even more eager to share provocative content on social media. Her latest post on social media in pink bra and panties is getting a lot of attention. Tweeting out:

"Give me all the heat, baby! *fire emoji* #NattieByNature," Nattie said in a tweet.

Nattie's husband and WWE producer TJ Wilson (formerly known as Tyson Kidd) caught a glimpse of his wife's latest post. He hilariously scolded her by telling her to stop, but he also admiringly sent two heart-eyed emojis along with it:

"Stop. *two heart-eyed emojis*," TJ Wilson said responding to his wife's tweet.

Natalya is on the hunt to become SmackDown Women's Champion once again

Natalya took credit for Liv Morgan's successful cash-in at Money In The Bank. Despite losing to Ronda Rousey at the premium live event, she injured The Baddest Woman on the Planet's knee during their matchup.

Nattie has now targeted Liv Morgan following Money In The Bank and is trying to earn a title shot against her ahead of SummerSlam. Morgan is currently scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey. Although she won the title from Rousey, Liv is still presented as the underdog.

Regardless of SummerSlam's outcome, it's clear that Nattie doesn't believe she's done in the title picture on SmackDown.

Nattie @NatbyNature I loved this for you, Liv!

I loved this for you, Liv! https://t.co/lC9rU95pHt

What do you make of Natalya's recent shift in content on social media? Do you think she deserves another run as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. Does Nattie deserve another run with the SmackDown Women's Championship? Yes No 29 votes so far