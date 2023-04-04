WWE official sends out a heartfelt message to Natalya after she hits huge milestone

WWE official Jessica Carr recently sent out a heartfelt message to Natalya after the latter hit a huge milestone in her career.

The SmackDown Superstar has been one of the greatest female wrestlers in the industry and has gained popularity over the years. Nattie recently took to social media to reveal that she has completed 15 years in the company since joining WWE back in 2008.

Nattie wrote:

"Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster. 15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for. I learned early that real legacy isn’t counting what you got from the business, it’s knowing what you put back in—and I’ve been blessed ever since. @wwe."

Responding to Nattie's tweet, WWE official Jessica Carr sent out a congratulatory message to the former and also thanked her for being the leader in the industry.

"Icon. You’re incredible inside and out. Thank you for being the leader and influence that you are. We love you Nattie!" wrote Carr.

Check out Jessica Carr's tweet below:

Natalya recalled The Rock's advice ahead of her match

Natalya recalled how The Rock had advised her and Tamina ahead of their match at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, The Queen of Harts mentioned how The Great One had advised her and Tamina not to forget about their families when they're out in the ring.

"Before our match at WrestleMania, with Tamina, I think it was WrestleMania 37, The Rock called us right before the match, and he was like just gave us this beautiful pep talk and told Tamina and myself, 'Don't forget when you walk out to think about the families and think about how we work so hard to build this, and you guys got to keep paying it forward.' That always stuck with me," said Natalya.

She further added how The Rock's advice has always stuck with her throughout her career.

"His words of wisdom and his advice for us, it just stuck with me that I always have to pay it forward. I know that Tamina did and that I do, and I continue to do that. This year, teaming up with Shotzi, it's her very first WrestleMania. So to be a part of that with her, it's so special."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Nattie.

