"Always stuck with me" - 40-year-old WWE star reveals advice they received from The Rock ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE Superstar has revealed a message The Rock sent them ahead of a recent WrestleMania.

Natalya will team up with Shotzi tonight in the Women's Showcase Fatal 4-Way match during Night 2 of WrestleMania. The 40-year-old Canadian star has competed in a bunch of matches at the company's biggest show of the year and has learned a lot of lessons along the way.

During a recent interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Natalya noted that The Rock called her before WrestleMania 37, and The Great One's advice has stuck with her to this day. Natalya and Tamina lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at the premium live event in 2021.

"Before our match at WrestleMania, with Tamina, I think it was WrestleMania 37, The Rock called us right before the match, and he was like just gave us this beautiful pep talk and told Tamina and myself, 'Don't forget when you walk out to think about the families and think about how we work so hard to build this, and you guys got to keep paying it forward.' That always stuck with me," said Natalya.

She added that The Rock's words have stuck with her and that it is special to be teaming up with Shotzi in her first WrestleMania appearance.

"His words of wisdom and his advice for us, it just stuck with me that I always have to pay it forward. I know that Tamina did and that I do, and I continue to do that. This year, teaming up with Shotzi, it's her very first WrestleMania. So to be a part of that with her, it's so special," added Natalya. [H/T: Fightful]

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

~ People’s Champ 🏾

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People’s Champ Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun. ~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania https://t.co/J88VExgwy7

Roman Reigns on how close he was to facing The Rock at WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns was rumored to face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania this year, but it never came to be.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 tonight. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Reigns refused to provide an answer about his rumored match against The Rock and suggested that it was a question for Paul Heyman.

"I don't really know, that's more of a Wiseman [thing]. Some of the stuff I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, filter the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of them," said Reigns. [6:07 - 6:29]

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 was a huge success, with most fans raving about the show. It will be interesting to see if WWE can top themselves during Night 2 in Los Angeles.

