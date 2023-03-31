What is Natalya's WrestleMania record? Taking a look at the WWE star's wrestling statistics and ranking 

Former Women's Champion Natalya has dominated WrestleMania and competed in more Premium Live Event matches than any other female in the WWE. With over a decade of experience within the ring, she has established herself as a top star. Natalya and Shotzi are set to appear this weekend in a fatal four-way tag team match alongside Rhonda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The Queen of Harts will be making her 13th appearance and will be participating in her 11th match at WrestleMania 39 with a record of 2-8, none of them being 1-on-1 matches. She was recently on social media to debunk a tweet that claimed that this weekend will be her eighth Mania match, and she didn't hold back. Her Show of Show's debut was during the poorly organized Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal, where her elimination wasn't even picked up by the cameras. Natalya appeared at last year's WrestleMania, taking a loss alongside her partner Shayna Baszler.

In late 2021, the third-generation wrestler was awarded three Guinness World Records: Most appearances on Premium Live Events for a female WWE wrestler, most matches for a female WWE wrestler and most wins by a female WWE wrestler.

Nattie @NatbyNature @WWEStats @steveaustinBSR @WrestleMania And this year will be my 11th WM match. I’ve had more than 8! Get your facts right lol @WWEStats @steveaustinBSR @WrestleMania And this year will be my 11th WM match. I’ve had more than 8! Get your facts right lol

From her WWE debut in 2009 to her most recent appearances, she is known for her impressive wrestling skills. As a veteran, this weekend's Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Match will be a challenge right up the former champion's alley.

When was the last time Natalya held the Tag Team title?

Natalya is a two-time women's world champion and has had the chance to work with a handful of other WWE female stars. While others have not had the greatest impact, many of her partnerships have led to intense matches and wins.

In 2021, The Queen of Harts and Tamina became the 7th set of Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on an episode of SmackDown to win the titles. This was a rematch after their loss to the duo at WrestleMania 37. After 129 days, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were able to surprise the defending champions and grab the tag team gold.

This upcoming weekend, the former tag team champion will be teaming up with Shotzi in their newly formed group. The WrestleMania Showcase bout will feature female stars from both RAW and SmackDown, and will be quite an achievement under Natayla's belt.

