Natalya and Tamina are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Natalya and Tamina have finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The WrestleMania 37 rematch took place on this week's episode of SmackDown, where many fans were once again expecting to see both Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain their titles and continue their 103-day reign.

However, Natalya and Tamina had other plans, with Tamina looking to win her first major title in WWE.

How Natalya and Tamina won the titles

The match started as matches involving Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler often do, with Nia's lapdog Reginald attempting to distract Tamina. This gave the Tag Team Champions the advantage for a short while, before Natalya and Tamina's teamwork got them out of a rough spot.

Things became pretty even after that, with both teams exchanging blows until cousins Jax and Tamina faced off in the ring. For some time, The Irresistible Force looked in control until Tamina gained momentum and ended the match with a Superfly Splash.

Tamina and Natalya's win changes the landscape of the women's tag team division. It will be interesting to see how long they can hold the titles, and who their next challengers will be.

What is next for Natalya and Tamina?

Many fans will now wonder what is in store for Natalya and Tamina. They may be champions, but there are plenty of other teams gunning for those titles.

The Women's Tag Team division has plenty of superstars hungry for a title opportunity. So it wouldn't be surprising to see the new champions defend their titles against any one of them. The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, and Lana & Naomi - all three teams will be looking for an opportunity to face the new champions.

Do you think Tamina and Natalya deserve to be the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Who would you like to see challenging them for the titles? Share your thoughts in the comments.