Natalya shoots down awkward WrestleMania stat

Natalya, a former Women's Champion, recently took to the social media platform to address a wrong WrestleMania stat published about her. With days to go before WrestleMania 39, Twitter has a number of stats doing the rounds about WWE superstars.

The Queen of Hearts will be stepping into WrestleMania this year in Tag Team action. She will be teaming up with Shotzi Blackheart to take on three other teams in a Fatal Fourway Tag Team Match.

On Twitter, the handle Wrestling Stats & Info published that Natalya will set the record for the most number of WrestleMania matches in which none of them were Singles matches. The account added that this year's event will be her eighth match.

Natalya came across the tweet and didn't hold back while correcting the facts the account was claiming. The Queen of Harts said that she had a singles match at WrestleMania in 2020 against Liv Morgan. She also added that this year would be her eleventh match at the Premium Live Event, not her eighth.

Nattie @NatbyNature @WWEStats @steveaustinBSR @WrestleMania And this year will be my 11th WM match. I’ve had more than 8! Get your facts right lol @WWEStats @steveaustinBSR @WrestleMania And this year will be my 11th WM match. I’ve had more than 8! Get your facts right lol

What do Natalya and Shotzi call themselves?

The newly formed team has won hearts across the WWE Universe and has many fans rooting for them in their match. The duo beat the team of Lacey Evans and Xia Li to book a spot at the WrestleMania Showcase bout at the Premium Live Event this weekend.

After their win, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion posted a photo of herself and Shotzi teasing possible names for the budding team. The two names that came to her mind and were replicated on Twitter were the Blackharts and Shotz thru the Hart.

Natalya is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and isn't a rookie when it comes to teaming up, given her rich wrestling heritage. There is no reference from WWE on what the winners of the WrestleMania Showcase matches will receive. Nattie and Shotzi will be looking to win the big one at WrestleMania.

