Roman Reigns on how close he was to facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has commented on how close he was to facing The Rock in a match at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will headline this year's show against Cody Rhodes, but for a very long period, rumors suggested that Reigns vs. Rock was the planned main event.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Reigns refused to provide a direct answer when asked about The Great One.

"I don't really know, that's more of a Wiseman [thing]. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, fill through the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of them," said Reigns. [6:07 - 6:29]

The Rock's message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Following night one of WrestleMania 39, The Rock sent a message to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion uploaded a clip of himself expressing his support for The Bloodline and also teased crossing paths with them at some point in the future. The Rock said:

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick a** and electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that."

On the first night, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns' match with Cody Rhodes will play out.

