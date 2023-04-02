The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment, The Rock has sent out a message to The Bloodline while also teasing a return.

The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 witnessed The Usos dropping their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They lost the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after an epic match. Night Two will now witness Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The Rock recently took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe and the entire roster for WrestleMania 39. During this, he sent a message to The Bloodline, claiming that the entire family is extremely proud of them. He then teased a return by stating that he might see them in person down the road.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline - Jey, Jimmy, Solo - we're so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that," said The Rock.

Ankit @ankitiwf

#WrestleMania Bruhh ! The Rock TEASED HIS RETURN Bruhh ! The Rock TEASED HIS RETURN 😭#WrestleMania https://t.co/3vB2pwTjjV

Roman Reigns' recent comments on a potential future match against The Rock

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was heavily rumored to take place at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood this year. However, the former's busy schedule didn't allow that to happen and Reigns will now instead be facing Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns had the following to say about a match against his cousin and WWE legend The Rock.

"It's weird, because the paths and experiences are so similar that when we are together it's like we cover a month's ground of conversation and things," Reigns said.

He added:

"Some stuff just doesn't have to be said, because we've experienced the same stuff. And I have the mindset to experience a lot of things that he's gone through since he's been done with wrestling. I think anybody would love to have that match. They'd be lying [if they said they didn't]. I could 'Tribal Chief' you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what's going to be biggest for the fans, because that's going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that's one of the biggest ones out there, let's do it. But if not, like everything else in life, we're going to roll with the punches."

Global Fight Revolution @GlobalFightRev



This feels larger than life, in every sense.



#WrestleMania x #WWE Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes is the BIGGEST FEELING MANIA HEADLINE since, The Rock v John Cena 1.This feels larger than life, in every sense. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes is the BIGGEST FEELING MANIA HEADLINE since, The Rock v John Cena 1.This feels larger than life, in every sense.#WrestleMania x #WWE https://t.co/bTgtP3nkTG

Comment down and let us know your predictions for Roman Reigns' match tomorrow. Will he be able to retain his titles? Moreover, can we see The Rock surprise everyone with an appearance?

