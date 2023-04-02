A family betrayal, the real Head of the Table returns - 5 things The Rock could do at WrestleMania 39

Rumors about The Rock's potential return at WrestleMania 39 took the internet by storm soon after the veteran teased a potential meeting with The Bloodline. He recently shared a video on social media, teasing his comeback at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event. But The Rock's potential appearance could hijack the show and take it in a surprising direction.

#Wrestlemania Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE @WWE NXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.~ People's Champ

Here, we look at five things that The Rock could potentially do if he returns at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 The Rock costs Roman Reigns his title at WrestleMania

The Rock is one of the most influential pro wrestlers ever to set foot inside the squared circle. But for the first time, Roman Reigns is at a level where he can stand across from The Great One and look equal. WWE can pull off a massive swerve by having The Rock go on the offense right from his first appearance.

While everyone would anticipate his potential appearance, no one would expect The Rock to play a huge role in the title match itself. But he can make a massive statement by attacking Reigns in the final moments and cost him his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All to kickstart their rivalry.

#4 The Rock acknowledges Jey Uso as The Head of the Table

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Jey is the key to it all. If the Bloodline crumbles this weekend, it'll be because of him.



That promo did exactly what it needed to do. Well done.



#SmackDown Sami Zayn continues to chip away at Jey Uso and the abuse he's suffered under Roman Reigns.

There have been multiple speculations over Jey Uso potentially betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Night Two. After spending the last few months showing signs of rebellion, many expect The Right Hand Man to snap and attack The Tribal Chief. But what if Jey goes a step beyond and declares himself The Tribal Chief?

In frustration, Reigns might torture Jey Uso by attacking him and his brothers. This would be the perfect time to bring out The Rock, who could then acknowledge Jey Uso as The Head of the Table, challenging Reigns' authority. It would help involve Rock in the storyline while setting up a feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after WrestleMania.

#3 The Rock reveals Solo Sikoa as his secret ally at WrestleMania

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Why’d Solo Sikoa say that to Roman Reigns like that??? What’s he got cooking??? Why’d Solo Sikoa say that to Roman Reigns like that??? What’s he got cooking??? https://t.co/WP87tYH6f7

The Rock could surprise The Bloodline by revealing that he sent Solo Sikoa to join the group. It is worth noting that The Enforcer arrived on the main roster to join forces with Roman Reigns and The Usos because the elders in the Samoan tribe sent him. What if The Rock was the one who planned all of it?

Roman Reigns would want The Rock to fall in line too, and could order his Bloodline members to make him "fall in line." The arena would erupt if Solo Sikoa switched sides and revealed his loyalty to The Rock, jeopardizing The Usos' commitment to Reigns.

#2 The Rock confronts Roman Reigns after the main event

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

WM 38

WM 39



Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight WrestleMania in the same title reign. WM 37, WM 38, WM 39

The Rock's potential return has been one of the biggest talking points in pro wrestling ever since Roman Reigns first started calling himself The Head of the Table. Fans are excited to see them cross paths, and they could finally come face-to-face at WrestleMania Night Two. Although Cody Rhodes will enter WrestleMania on the back of a great story and a memorable run, Roman Reigns still won't be an easy champion to beat.

There is a good chance that The Tribal Chief will use illegal means to secure his historic title reign. But his celebrations could be cut short if The Rock makes a surprise return at WrestleMania and confronts Roman Reigns in the post-main event segment, laying the groundwork for their future title match.

#1 The Rock acknowledges Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



No matter what happens tonight, Roman Reigns has cemented his legacy as the greatest world champion of all time. Forever THE one.

To borrow an expression from Roman Reigns, he is currently operating in "God Mode." WWE won't have him involved in feuds that don't set the stage for a big payoff. With The Rock being busy with his filming schedule, it is difficult for both parties to invest in a storyline that may or may not transpire in a compelling feud.

Thus, it would be safer for WWE to have The Rock acknowledge Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table and pull off a memorable interaction if there are no immediate plans for their match. This would help bring both superstars together while teasing the possibility of a future storyline after WrestleMania 39.

