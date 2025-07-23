Megyn Kelly calls Stephen Colbert a “rich snob,” compares his celebrity guests to Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign tactics

Political commentator Megyn Kelly recently shared her opinion on Stephen Colbert's late-night show, comparing his guests – who include popular personalities – to the campaigning strategies of Kamala Harris before the 2024 presidential election. Notably, Megyn’s comments arrive after CBS announced on July 17, 2025, that The Late Show, hosted by Colbert, will end in May next year.In a video shared through her official YouTube channel on July 22, 2025, Megyn Kelly discussed the cancellation of Colbert’s show in detail. Kelly began by referring to the guests who have appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show over the years, saying that the comedian and TV host appears “out of touch.” The political commentator further stated:“It’s the same thing as Kamala Harris parading out those celebrities to try to save her campaign. It didn’t work on Democrats. That’s who he’s trying to appeal to. Didn’t work on Democrats for her, and it doesn’t work on his Democrat audience. For him, it only makes him look like the elitist, out of touch, rich snob that he is.”In the YouTube video, Megyn was also accompanied by journalist and host of After Party, Emily Jashinsky. Meanwhile, Kelly stated that there are almost nine months left for The Late Show to end, adding that it could also happen earlier if Colbert continues hosting in the same way.The political commentator then suggested what Stephen was reportedly trying to do with his show now, as she said:“He brings in all these Hollywood and late night and related stars to try to, I guess, make us cry about his cancellation.”Kelly's video has received more than 190,000 views on YouTube as of this writing, while Stephen Colbert has not shared any response to the same.Stephen Colbert seemingly made fun of the reasons leading to The Late Show's cancellationThe producer and TV host appeared in another episode of The Late Show on July 21, 2025. Notably, the episode grabbed a lot of attention after Colbert questioned the reasons behind his show getting cancelled.Stephen Colbert referred to CBS's statement, where the company claimed that it was a financial decision. The host then questioned how the cancellation was linked to financial issues, considering that his show was in the first spot in terms of ratings.Colbert also addressed the press release by CBS, further displaying the article by the New York Post that included sources claiming the show was reportedly losing somewhere between $40 million and $50 million per year.“$40 million’s a big number. I could see us losing $24 million, but where would Paramount have possibly spent the other $16 million?” the host jokingly questioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe camera then focused towards the audience, who had red plastic food baskets in their hands, leading to Stephen Colbert joking about how he had previously requested to discontinue offering “unlimited shrimp” to the audience. The comedian and TV host further said:“With those numbers, I got to say, it makes sense we’d be cancelled. I get it, guys. And thanks again, okay? Thanks again to the network.”Meanwhile, multiple celebrities have been reacting to the news of The Late Show’s cancellation ever since it was announced. This includes Jon Stewart, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cusack, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, Jack Quaid, and many others.