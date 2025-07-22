"Great choices!"— Megyn Kelly calls Jennifer Lopez "soft p*rn star" after viral dance clip with male dancers comes to light 

Political commentator, podcaster, and media personality Megyn Kelly recently weighed in on a viral video of Jennifer Lopez, which showed the pop star dancing suggestively with three male backup dancers. On July 22, 2025, Kelly reposted the clip on X, criticizing Lopez’s performance.&quot;So she’s a soft p*rn star now. Great choices!&quot; she captioned her post.Megyn Kelly reposted Jennifer Lopez's viral dance clip (Image via X/@megynkelly)According to Billboard, Jennifer Lopez's viral dance clip was part of the choreography for her 2011 song I’m Into You. It was filmed by someone in the audience during the European leg of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. Megyn Kelly has previously criticized Jennifer Lopez for her political views and personal lifeThe aforementioned instance wasn’t the first time Megyn Kelly publicly criticized Jennifer Lopez. According to the Daily Express, Kelly was one of the speakers at Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Washington, D.C., before his inauguration. At that event, the former Fox News host commented on Lopez's political affiliations and personal life. Previously, in November 2024, Lopez publicly supported Kamala Harris during the presidential election, as per CNN. She not only endorsed Harris but also actively campaigned with her. Lopez became especially outspoken after a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in 2024, where a pro-Trump comedian mocked Puerto Rico, her ancestral homeland, calling it a &quot;floating island of garbage.&quot; Lopez declared such comments offensive to &quot;every Latino in this country.&quot;On January 19, 2025, at the Capital One Arena, Megyn Kelly dedicated a large part of her speech to criticizing Lopez. According to the Daily Express, Kelly mocked Lopez’s political loss, describing the singer's political activism as not only misguided but also ineffective.&quot;Speaking of J.Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It’s so delightful,&quot; she said.From L to R: Jennifer Lopez and Megyn Kelly (Image via Getty Images)She then escalated her critique by dismissing Hollywood figures as disconnected from genuine American values.&quot;These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try to tell us how to vote…really? I mean like those celebrities who know nothing about anything,&quot; she remarked.Kelly also took direct aim at Lopez’s personal history, including her multiple high-profile marriages. In August 2024, Lopez had separated from Oscar-winner Ben Affleck. Referring to Lopez’s fourth divorce, Kelly sarcastically implied that Lopez’s relationship record reflected a broader pattern of dysfunction.&quot;All J.Lo knows how to do is ruin marriages,&quot; Megyn Kelly added.Kelly further claimed that the singer was, in her words, “an expert at that,” suggesting that Lopez’s pattern of failed marriages reflected a broader instability. She also implied that this personal turmoil was now spilling into the political arena. Addressing the crowd, Kelly then rhetorically asked why Lopez “had to try and ruin the country too,” drawing a direct link between Lopez’s private choices and her public activism.&quot;So goodbye J.Lo. It didn’t work out for you,&quot; she remarked.Currently, Jennifer Lopez is busy with her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. The tour began on July 8, 2025, in Spain and is scheduled to conclude on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy.