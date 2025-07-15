Flash floods caused by heavy rains brought New York City to a standstill. Megyn Kelly reacted to a post showing water gushing into a subway station. On July 15, Kelly commented on a video shared by YouTuber Benny Johnson, which featured footage shot from inside a train at a New York City subway station. In her post, Kelly wrote:

"Imagine what’s in this water."

Netizens quickly shared their thoughts in response, with one user asking how the trapped passengers would get out of the train.

"How are these people getting out?" a user wrote.

LG_ATX @LeahATX LINK How are these people getting out?

Many users shared their thoughts on Megyn Kelly's question.

"Exactly! It’s some scary stuff! After the floods from hurricanes Ian & Nicole in my East Central Florida neighborhood, my neighbors & heir children were out in our flooded parking lot playing in that filthy disgusting water like it was an instant swimming pool or lake or something. It had to have contained pesticides, fertilizers, petroleum products, animal feces & who knows what else," a user wrote.

"We took a sample and analyzed it: 58% H2O...12% Urine (unclassified)...8.6%...Fecal matter (unclassified)...21.4% Fentanyl," another netizen responded.

"Packed with minerals, probiotics, and effervescence," one user reacted.

Many users reacted to Megyn Kelly's post, sharing their concern about the risk of electrocution in trains surrounded by water.

"It’s not just in the water… this is a subway railway system that uses HIGH VOLTAGE electricity to power the trains..Once the water hits an open electricity source… BOOM … Electrocution!!!," a user wrote.

"If that water is on the tracks, would it be electrified?" another user commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens held the man-made cloud seeding responsible for the situation.

"Cloud seeding AGAIN?...Sounds possible...Some people were seeding clouds in Texas a day before the horrible flooding of the Guadalupe River," an internet user wrote.

"I hate to push conspiracies, but could manmade geo-engineering be a contributing factor to the huge rise in floods this year?...The global cloud-seeding market is estimated to be valued at over...$150-million this year alone," another user commented.

Netizens' reactions to Megyn Kelly's post (Image via X/@megynkelly)

Overall, reactions were mixed. While some expressed concern about the deplorable situation, others blamed the city's infrastructure for the havoc.

Heavy rain reportedly triggers flooding in Northeast region

On Monday evening, warnings were issued for New York City, New Jersey, Newark, Washington, D.C., and other regions after a moving thunderstorm hit the Northeast United States. That night, videos emerged online showing flooding at New York City's 28th Street station. Additional footage showed inundated roads following the heavy rainfall.

New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency in response to heavy rains and advised people to stay at their homes. Officials also issued specific warnings to those living in basement apartments. New York City Emergency Management shared a notice on X, writing:

“If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight. Keep a phone, flashlight, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”

Meanwhile, Texas was also hit by heavy rainfall over the weekend. The downpour hampered ongoing rescue operations in the area. The region experienced flash floods, with the death toll reaching 132 on Monday, as reported by NBC.

