"Better get DECADES in prison!"—Perez Hilton slams Morgan D. Stapp who allegedly tried to s*x-traffick 7-month-old daughter for $400 on Snapchat

In his recent blog, Perez Hilton discussed Morgan D. Stapp, who was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, at a home in Indianapolis and was later charged with attempted child sexual trafficking.

Warning: the article contains mentions of child s*x trafficking. User discretion is advised.

On July 8, the 32-year-old Indianapolis mother was arrested for letting a man r*pe her 7-month-old daughter for $400. Reacting to the news, Perez Hilton posted a blog link from his self-titled website on X, calling for Morgan to serve "decades" in prison.

"She's giving me faces of meth. AND she should have still known better! She better get DECADES in prison!" Hilton captioned the post.

In his blog, Perez Hilton shared that the FBI began investigating Stapp in November 2024, after being contacted by Snapchat regarding attempted sex trafficking on their platform.

The text sent by the user ID "morgan-stapp" contained disturbing messages accompanied by three pictures of her infant.

"U can f**k her for 400$," one text read.

Another text from Morgan D. Stapp read,

"Half now rest after. I’ll send my address. I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture."

Reacting to her texts, Perez Hilton emphasized the severity of the situation.

"JFC. Stomach-churning. Actually beyond horrifying. Even more disturbingly, this lady has SEVEN kids!" Hilton stated.

"Soon enough, her entire story unraveled" — Perez Hilton reacts to Morgan D. Stapp's arrest

Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton shared that when police investigated Morgan D. Stapp on November 11, 2024, she told them that her Snapchat account had been "hacked."

She added that she no longer had access to it, and alleged that she had received an email stating her account was banned for "online commercial s*x transactions."

However, during an interview with the Indiana Department of Child Services later that month, Morgan D. Stapp admitted to lying to the FBI about being banned from her account, as she wanted them to leave her alone.

"I wanted the FBI to leave," Stapp said, per FOX59.

Hilton further stated that in December, the FBI was joined by Indianapolis metro police officers to assist with the investigation. An IMPD detective later obtained a search warrant to access Stapp's Snapchat account, where they found recently saved selfies, suggesting she had lied about her account being hacked.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that over the course of three days in November, Morgan sent more than 7000 texts and added 400 friends on the platform.

Among the messages, 81 contained Morgan asking people to buy her n*des.

"Would you be interested in buying my nudes so I can get baby diapers?"

Reacting to the investigation, Hilton further commented,

"Obviously she was willing to sell far more than nude photos."

The authorities also clarified that the text messages in question, which were sent from Morgan after she claimed her account was taken down, were sent from an IP address in an area near Stapp's home.

"Our heart breaks for these children, we hope they’re all in safe hands now," Perez Hilton remarked.

Morgan D. Stapp, who has been held on a $200,000 bond, was booked into the Marion County Jail following her arrest on July 8. Her hearing is scheduled for Friday, per FOX59.

