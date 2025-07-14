Ian Diaz's crime - A detailed case overview

Ian Diaz was once a Deputy US Marshal, a role that positioned him in a place of trust and authority within the law enforcement community. His name, however, became associated with a shocking case of power abuse that resulted in the wrongful imprisonment of an innocent woman.

The case garnered significant attention nationwide when it was featured on the 2017 Dateline episode, Diabolical. In 2016, Ian Diaz, along with his wife, Angela Diaz, orchestrated a disturbing crime against Ian Diaz's ex-girlfriend, Michelle Hadley. Their scheme was designed to frame Hadley for a crime she didn't commit.

According to an article published by NBC News on March 27, 2023, Hadley was falsely accused of hiring men to s*xually assault Angela Diaz. The indictment states that Anaheim police arrested Hadley a week and a half later after Ian Diaz's wife called 911 to report that Hadley had set up her assault.

Ian Diaz abused his position as a U.S. Marshal to fabricate a false narrative, resulting in a protracted and painful legal battle. Michelle Hadley was in jail without a proper charge for 88 days.

The episode is available to stream online on Peacock and NBC.

The story behind Ian Diaz's crime

Ian Diaz and his new wife, Angela Connell, were involved in a scheme to falsely accuse Diaz's former fiancée, Michelle Hadley, of stalking. This incident was the result of an ongoing dispute regarding a condominium that Diaz and Hadley had jointly acquired near Disneyland in June 2015. Hadley contributed $14,401.20 to the down payment, and the couple obtained a mortgage of $459,745.00.

Diaz remained in the property, while Hadley vacated the condo following their separation. Despite Hadley no longer residing in the residence, she continued to be responsible for a portion of the mortgage payments, which resulted in ongoing tensions between the two.

Through an online dating platform, Diaz met and married Angela Connell in January 2016. In May 2016, Angela Connell reported to the Anaheim police that men had been visiting their home to engage in a "r*pe fantasy" encounter, which escalated the situation.

She asserted that Michelle Hadley had sent threatening emails and filed restraining orders against Hadley, alleging that she was involved in a deliberate effort to ruin Diaz's life.

Investigation and legal aftermath

Hadley's wrongful arrest prompted an investigation that would eventually reveal the truth. Post investigation, the authorities, initially misled by Diaz's manipulations, began to uncover inconsistencies in the story.

Diaz's position within the U.S. Marshal service gave the false claims added authority, which initially hindered the investigation. Law enforcement and the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Justice worked diligently to determine the scope of Diaz's plan. The charges against Hadley were dropped after she was released from jail in January 2017.

According to an NBC News report published on February 24, 2017, District Attorney Tony Rackaukas called a press conference and stated:

"When someone who is innocent gets arrested and charged with some crime, that's not just a bad day, it's a nightmare. Ms. Hadley is an innocent victim of a diabolical scheme."

Hadley expressed in a statement to NBC News:

“I am so grateful to the [Justice Department Office of Inspector General] for the work they put into this case and to the jury for a conviction that has brought so much peace to my family and restored some of the faith we lost in the justice system as a result of Diaz’s crimes against me,”

However, Ian Diaz continued to evade prosecution for several years, only being indicted in 2021. The charges against him included cyberstalking, perjury, and conspiracy. After a federal trial in 2023, Diaz was convicted on all counts. He now faces up to 20 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Diaz's ex-wife, Angela Diaz, was charged with ten felony counts due to her role in the conspiracy and pleaded guilty in 2017. She received a five-year sentence for her involvement.

According to NBC News, in September 2015, Hadley sent Ian an email:

"Please explain to your Real Estate attorney that God's law is above all laws, including the Law of Man. Lilith, you may try to hide behind the Law of Man, but it is a weak shield that will bend and crack against the Sword of God."

