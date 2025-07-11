Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (July 11, 2025)? Explained

Yes, there is a new episode of Dateline airing tonight, July 11, 2025, on NBC. Titled Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak, the special episode follows up on the latest updates on the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and its verdict, which was delivered last week.

As per NBC News, a jury found Combs not guilty of racketeering and s*x trafficking. However, he was convicted on lesser charges, including transportation to engage in pr*stitution. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Andrea Canning of NBC reports tonight's episode, which will feature new details and interviews with key figures from the trial, including Combs’ former attorney Ben Brafman, former employee Capricorn Clark, and Sharay Hayes, who testified.

Is there a new episode of Dateline this week? What is it about?

Yes, there is a new episode of Dateline tonight titled Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak, airing at 9 PM ET on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Dateline has closely followed Sean “Diddy” Combs' trial since it started. Correspondents have reported on the case, sharing witness testimonies, closing arguments, and the latest developments with viewers.

After a long legal battle, the court has delivered its highly anticipated verdict. Tonight's Dateline episode will feature exclusive new interviews and details about the case.

What was Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of? Trial and verdict explored

Combs was accused of forcing his former partners to participate in “freak-offs,” described as prolonged, drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts. His former partner, Cassie Ventura, and others testified against him about the alleged abuse and control they experienced.

There were also allegations that he used his influence and resources to run a criminal enterprise that included s*x trafficking of women, along with testimonies about domestic violence incidents. Combs admitted to the domestic violence allegations but did not admit to the non-consensual sexual encounter allegations.

After several weeks of trial, the court found Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. However, he was acquitted of the racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges. Combs' case has garnered significant media attention due to his prominence in the music industry.

Combs and his defense team view the verdict as a win, and his family was in court cheering in his support as the verdict was announced. However, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian has denied Combs' bail request. He will be sentenced in October 2025 for the crimes he was found guilty of.

Combs' defense team has asked for the hearing to be expedited, and lawyers reportedly met again on July 8, 2025, to further discuss the schedule. Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, but the judge will decide the length of the sentence he will serve. Additionally, Combs would receive 10 months' credit for time already served.

Catch tonight's Dateline episode for more about the trial and verdict regarding Combs' case.

