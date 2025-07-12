Perez Hilton claims "this helps explain" Johnny Depp's behavior towards Amber Heard as actor reveals shocking details of childhood abuse

Actor Johnny Depp recently sat down with The Telegraph for an interview on July 5 and shared many details of his directorial return, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. The biographical film on the Italian artist Amedeo Modìgliani marks Depp's return as director after 20 years, following The Brave.

In the interview, Johnny Depp has also opened up about the alleged physical abuse he had faced at the hands of his mother. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has now commented on this on his blog.

On July 12, Hilton shared his blog on X with the following caption:

"This helps explain why he was the way he was towards Amber Heard."

In the interview, Johnny Depp alleged that his mother, Betty Sue Palmer, used to hit him.

“She beat me with a f**king stick, a f**king shoe, an ashtray, a phone. It didn’t matter, man,” the actor stated.

While discussing details about the actor's mother, Hilton commented that his mother has seen his rise in front of her, and now this is how the actor remembers her.

"Sue worked as a waitress for years before eventually passing away in 2016 at 81 years old. So she saw her son become a huge star. And all that time, this was how he remembered her," Hilton wrote.

In the interview, Johnny Depp stated that the most important thing he learned from his mother is "how not to raise kids." Hilton commented that Johnny did "a good job" in raising his kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

Continuing on that, Hilton made a remark connected with Depp's turbulent past with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused the actor of physical abuse.

"Well, when he grew up in an abusive household, it’s no wonder he struggled to find that sense of home until he created his own family and broke the curse. We’re so glad he didn’t perpetuate that trauma from his own childhood… At least not on his kids," Hilton added.

The pop culture blogger also wrote that "it’s hard not to see parallels" between Johnny's "toxic marriage," keeping his traumatic childhood experience.

Johnny Depp talks about the challenges he faced due to legal battles

In the interview with The Telegraph, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum shared he was asked "to resign" from the cast of Fantastic Beasts after losing his 2020 libel case against News Group Newspapers. The actor also shared his thoughts in response to this.

"F--- you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken,” Depp stated.

Johnny Depp said that his difficult childhood prepared him to handle situations like the court accusations made against him. He further claimed that the allegations were motivated by money.

“I’ve been accused of the deepest unpleasantries that you can be hit with. And for what reason? I think that’s probably pretty clear,” Depp said while making a gesture of rubbing his finger and thumb.

Reflecting on the time he went through all the allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the long trial that followed, the actor described the experience as a "painful" journey.

“It was a harsh, painful internal journey. Would I rather not have gone through something like that? Absolutely. But I learnt far more than I ever dreamed I could,” Depp stated.

Johnny Depp's latest project, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, hit the theaters on July 11. This marks his return to Hollywood after he won the case against Amber Heard after a six-week trial in 2022. The actor will soon return on screen with Day Drinker.

