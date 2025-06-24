What did Johnny Depp say about his loyalty? Perez Hilton comments on the actor's latest comments, claiming he lives like a "recluse"

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp recently spoke to The Sunday Times about his loyalty while promoting the UK theatrical release of his latest directorial, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness. Notably, during the same interview, the 62-year-old actor also opened up about his highly publicized defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

After Johnny Depp addressed his separation and divorce from Heard in the June 22, 2025, article in The Sunday Times, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton commented on the same.

On June 23, 2025, the YouTuber noted that Depp also talked about his loyalty.

“As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was. That’s death by confetti, these fake motherf*cker who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money–that confetti machine going–because what do they want? Dough,” he said.

This comment of his was not just directed towards Amber Heard but also reportedly towards others, as the actor reflected on the trial. Perez said that while talking to The Sunday Times, Depp also reflected on how some friends allegedly abandoned the actor amid his legal trial with Amber Heard.

Perez Hilton also claimed in his video that the actor is now living a reclusive life.

“Now he's living a bit of a recluse life. Mainly spending time not in the US. He used to live in Los Angeles, now he goes between the Bahamas and London,” said Perez Hilton.

Johnny Depp revisits his defamation trial with Amber Heard

The actor, during his recent interview with The Sunday Times, alleged that he rarely goes out with his friends. He reflected on this, saying that he thinks that his presence will “bring attention”. The Alice in Wonderland star also noted that he has had almost 40 years of fame, but he is still not used to it.

Depp also spoke about his feelings surrounding his and Amber Heard’s personal lives being revealed to the world in the course of the trial. The actor explained:

"Look, it had gone far enough. I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!’ But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the fucking globe? No it won’t."

Talking about how his children could have been affected, he continued:

"If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals. So the night before the trial in Virginia I didn’t feel nervous."

Meanwhile, in his YouTube video on Monday, Perez Hilton discussed Johnny Depp’s comments on the infamous trial and his relationship with the Aquaman actress. The 47-year-old media personality alleged that the actor took some "shade" at Amber Heard with this comment.

"If you don’t have to memorize lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice. That was some shade at Amber Heard"

As per Perez, Amber Heard was allegedly proven to be lying on the witness stand in Virginia. Johnny Depp, during his The Sunday Times interview, also called himself a “crash test dummy” for the infamous #MeToo movement. Recalling his trial days, the actor added:

“I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo.”

According to The Daily Mail, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in 2015 after the two met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary. However, the actress filed for divorce the following year, which was finalized in 2017.

Notably, the Depp v. Heard trial began in April 2022 and became viral across the globe. It concluded in June 2022, with the actor winning the jury’s verdict. The trial came after Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2019. The actress also countersued him in 2020.

