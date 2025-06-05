"You have a knife for what?!": Adin Ross says DDG and Halle Bailey's conflict is similar to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case

Kick streamer Adin Ross has commented on the recent developments in Darryl "DDG's" ongoing conflict with his ex-partner, Halle Bailey. For context, on June 4, 2025, reports surfaced on X indicating that DDG had filed for an emergency order to prevent Halle Bailey from taking their son, Halo, to Italy for two months. The American rapper accused Bailey of being "emotionally unstable," assaulting him, and tracking him using Apple AirTags.

X user @FearedBuck reported:

"DDG has filed an emergency order to stop Halle Bailey from taking their son to Italy for two months, alleging she’s emotionally unstable, threatened s*icide, hit him, tracked him with AirTags, withheld their son to control him, and once drove while s*icidal with the baby in the car. He’s requesting full custody, a ban on international travel to protect the child, third-party custody exchanges, and court-monitored communication. He submitted texts, injury photos, and witness statements as evidence."

Furthermore, alleged text messages between Halle Bailey and DDG surfaced on social media, in which the 25-year-old actress allegedly wrote that she "had a knife."

The alleged text messages between Halle Bailey and DDG (Image via x.com/itscontursii)

Adin Ross commented on the alleged text messages between Halle Bailey and Darryl, comparing their dispute to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. He elaborated:

"How do you defend this? You know, the girl's obviously going through emotional pain and stuff, and it sucks. But, bro, this is like another Amber Heard-Johnny Depp situation. Right? Like, what are you bringing up a knife for? Why do you have a knife? You know? You have a knife for what?! Like, why do you have a knife? Why do you have a knife? And then, bam, you get stabbed in the thumb. You know, it's just, like, what the f**k?!"

Adin Ross claims he connected DDG to his lawyers amid the rapper's dispute with Halle Bailey

Adin Ross recently appeared as a guest on Kick streamer Steven "Konvy's" livestream, during which he claimed to have introduced DDG to his lawyers. While describing the Michigan-born musician as a "good human being," Ross said:

"I'm not going to lie, bro, I already said how it is, chat, I stand on this. Chat, y'all know the truth. I put DDG in a group chat with my lawyers. My boy, Darryl, man, you gotta make sure. He's a good human being."

Adin Ross made headlines last month, on May 17, 2025, when former NFL star Antonio Brown was allegedly briefly detained after firing a gunshot at the Brand Risk boxing event.

