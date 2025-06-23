"They're making good points" — Perez Hilton reacts to Blake Lively's motion to dismiss Jed Wallace's defamation claims amid Justin Baldoni saga

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Blake Lively's legal team filing a motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by crisis consultant Jed Wallace. According to a Newsweek article dated May 1, 2025, Judge David A. Ezra of the Western District of Texas denied the actress's attempt to dismiss the defamation lawsuit through a text-only order.

The federal judge reportedly said that the motion was denied “without prejudice,” and A Simple Favor actress will have another chance to refile her arguments to get the case dismissed at a later date. Notably, this came after Wallace filed an amended complaint ahead of the ruling.

On June 21, 2025, in a YouTube video, Perez Hilton noted that Blake Lively and Jed Wallace were simultaneously suing themselves in court in Texas amid the former’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni. Talking about the actress’s legal team, he said:

Trending

“So far, they're making good points. She's got a different legal team in Texas. Her Texas lawyer is Laura Lee Prather from Hannes and Boone LLP.”

Perez Hilton details Blake Lively's lawsuit with Jed Wallace

In his video on June 21, 2024, the media personality said that Jed Wallace was the digital social media expert hired by Baldon's crisis communications team. Hilton added that it was the same person that the actress accused of s*xual harassment, even though he was allegedly never on the set of It Ends With Us.

She had reportedly filed a motion to be dismissed from the litigation in Texas, but Jed Wallace objected to that, and the actress filed a motion in response to his objection. Notably, as per Perez Hilton, her side argued rewriting their initial complaint and redesigning their original claims.

“Plaintiffs still have failed to demonstrate that Texas is the appropriate venue or jurisdiction for their claims. It is not. Or that their defamation claim can survive their failure to meet basic pleading requirements and the multiple applicable privileges that bar it,” Hilton said.

Expand Tweet

The 47-year-old YouTube personality added that Blake Lively’s side reminded the Texas court that the defamation claims against her were dropped in New York. He noted that the actress was suing Jed Wallace and his company, Street Relations.

Meanwhile, as per Newsweek, this dispute came to light amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. In February 2025, Wallace sued Blake Lively for defamation with $7 million in damages. He alleged that Lively defamed him and his company through her alleged smear campaign complaint, filed in December 2024.

Noting that Blake Lively's motion recalled that the court had dismissed the Wayfarer plaintiff's amended complaint in New York in its entirety, Perez added:

“So team Delulu is saying, ‘Look, let's not even contemplate right now if this should play out here because a parallel case with the same issues and the same parties is happening right now in New York and the court there just tossed it out with prejudice...' In New York they cannot bring up the defamation claims again and reminding the court in Texas, the reason it cannot be brought up again and the reason it has no merit in Texas is she weasled her way out of any defamation by legalities.”

Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us director-star, Justin Baldoni, have been fighting in court since December 2024. It began when the actress accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign. He also accused the actress of defamation.

The judge has set a trial date of March 9, 2026. However, he has threatened to move up the date if the case is further “litigated in the press.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More