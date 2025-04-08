What did Jed Wallace accuse Blake Lively of? Zack Peter accuses actress of revealing Wallace's "medical condition and his address"

Podcaster Zack Peter discussed Jed Wallace's involvement in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal battle in his April 8, 2025, post shared on X. In the post, Peter accused Blake Lively of revealing Wallace's personal and medical details in her ongoing New York lawsuit.

In the video shared, Peter recalled how Lively had previously wanted an "Attorney's Eyes Only protective order" to safeguard her private information for her legal battle against "Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer parties" in New York. However, in a separate lawsuit against Jed Wallace in Texas, the actress reportedly leaked sensitive information about him in "court documents."

"She went a step further to out his address and his medical condition," Zack Peter remarked.

According to the Hollywood Reporter article dated February 5, 2025, Jed Wallace had previously filed a lawsuit in Texas against Blake Lively, accusing her of defamation. He sought at least $7 million compensation along with a court order clarifying his non-involvement in the harassment or smear campaign against the actress.

In the video shared on X, Peter remarked that Wallace was a "Lone Ranger" in his Texas lawsuit, "fighting this independently on his own." His lawsuit was also based in a different US state (Texas) and not in New York. Therefore, he speculated that Lively was "trying to bury him in this 800 page filing" because he didn't have the strong legal team of Justin Baldoni backing his case

Peter also pointed out Lively's hypocrisy in this entire situation. According to the New York Post report dated March 13, federal judge Liman had granted Blake Lively a modified protective order, allowing her to keep sensitive communications and documents out of the public eye, deeming them "Attorneys' Eyes Only."

Peter referred to this protection, stating how "she was fighting" to ensure her personal data and "medical records were private" in her New York lawsuit.

"But since the same protective order was only applicable for the lawsuit in New York and not Texas, she had no problem outing Jed Wallace's medical condition or his address… Rules for thee and not for me," Peter added.

Zack Peter discusses Jed Wallace and his alleged role in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

"It Ends With Us" Photocall (Image via Getty)

In the video shared on X, podcaster Zack Peter weighed in on the ongoing legal tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, specifically highlighting the role of PR strategist Jed Wallace.

"Jed Wallace was someone who was hired by Baldoni's PR team during the promotion of It Ends With Us," Peter revealed.

Peter elaborated that Blake Lively believed Wallace had played a central role in a coordinated online smear campaign against her.

"She claims that the negative posts on social media were 'astroturfed,' and Jed Wallace was hired to make sure he amplified the negative content about Blake Lively," the podcaster stated.

According to a Hollywood Reporter article dated February 5, 2025, Lively's petition alleged that Wallace "weaponized a digital army" to produce and spread content that seemed organic on platforms and forums. This content was allegedly circulated by Baldoni's PR team to journalists to "influence public opinion and thereby cause an organic pile-on."

In the video, Peter also presented Wallace's side of the story:

"Jed Wallace claims that he was simply hired to monitor the conversations online. He didn't actually influence anything specifically when it came to Blake Lively and the negative posts that were happening against her on social media."

Following Lively's accusations and lawsuit at the California Civil Rights Department, Wallace filed a defamation lawsuit against her in Texas State Court. In response, Lively's legal team, led by attorney Michael Gottlieb, dismissed the case as retaliatory.

"Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation...While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows and that he too will be held accountable in federal court," Michael Gottlieb said in his statement.

So far, there has been no reported date announcement for the Blake Lively vs Jed Wallace case trial.

