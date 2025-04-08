When was Blake Brown founded? Kjersti Flaa slams "incredibly corrupt" awards for honoring Blake Lively's beauty brand despite alleged failure

Blake Lively's beauty brand, Blake Brown, launched on August 4, 2024, and won the 2024 Beauty Inc. Award for Newcomer of the Year. This contradicts Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, where she claimed his smear campaign caused her brand to fail.

On April 7, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa took to her YouTube channel to state how "incredibly corrupt" the awards were for granting her an award despite Lively's claims of the failure of her brand.

"Notably, it didn't bomb that much because it did actually win an award, which just tells you how incredibly corrupt these awards are," Flaa said.

Flaa goes on to state that, according to Blake's claims made in the lawsuit, the haircare line lost 78% of its potential income. However, as per WWD, Blake Brown generated sales worth $16 million within the first week, which ultimately led to Blake Lively winning the Women's Wear Daily (WWD) Beauty Inc Award.

Blake Lively has also filed an "attorneys' eyes only" motion for Blake Brown, claiming that she did not want her "trade secrets" to be leaked. This has led Kjersti Flaa to wonder if "they are scared that we're going to find out what's really inside those hair products."

Podcast host Zack Peter also posted on Instagram on April 5, questioning Lively's intentions behind filing the motion.

"My question is, what are they trying to hide? All you did was make the public question you even more," he said.

More about Blake Lively's haircare brand, Blake Brown

Blake Lively partnered with Give Back Beauty to release her haircare line, Blake Brown, on August 4, 2024, exclusively in Target stores. As per Daily Mail, Lively has been developing her brand for seven years before launching in 2024. After her win, Blake took to her Instagram on December 13, 2024, to post,

"We’re a newborn company, but the gestation was long. We worked for 7 years before going to market. We didn’t stop until we got the best possible product, the best results, the best packaging, the best fragrance, the cleanest and most sustainable available, all at a mass price point for @target."

According to information reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Blake Brown comprises vegan, cruelty-free products without sulfates and synthetic dyes, such as shampoos and hair masks. Lively's vision behind her brand was to be "cleaner than the products (she) was using" so that she could confidently share them with her family.

Lively also reportedly aimed to create affordable products that gave people the "salon/red carpet performance". The brand was named after Blake Lively's late father, Ernie Brown, who took Blake's mother's name after they were married.

