"Child stuck in the middle"— Perez Hilton reacts to Bella Thorne accusing Charlie Puth of starting "hate train" after she "wouldn’t do the deed"

Actor Bella Thorne recently sparked a stir online with an accusation against Charlie Puth. On July 11, Thorne commented on an Instagram post by the entertainment account @popfaction, which claimed that singer Jade Thirlwall said she never wanted to collaborate with Puth. In the comments section of the post, Thorne accused Charlie Puth of starting a hate train against her.

Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has since commented on this in his July 13 YouTube video. While covering the story, Hilton said that he "likes" Bella Thorne and is also a "fan" of Charlie Puth, which has put him in a tough spot to comment on anything.

"Well, I'm trying to think of something positive. I don't know. Anything positive to share? Um, this is just sad... I am sending her positive vibes. And I'm a fan of Charlie Puth. That's why this whole thing is like, I feel like a child stuck in the middle," Hilton said.

Amid these accusations, Hilton said that people were claiming Puth took a dig at Bella Thorne in his 2017 song Attention. Hilton stated,

"In 2017, Charlie Puth released his song 'Attention,' which had lyrics like 'I knew that I'd be at one. I know that dress is karma, perfume, regret.'" You got me thinking about when you were mine... But you're not coming home with me tonight. You just want attention. You don't want my heart.' Well, a lot of folks speculated that that song was about Bella Thorne."

However, Hilton added that there was also “chatter” suggesting the song was about Selena Gomez, but the track also “bothered” Bella Thorne.

A look at Charlie Puth and Bella Thorne's tension amid her latest accusation

Pop news page @popfaction shared a post on Instagram on July 1, reporting that singer Jade said she "wouldn't collaborate" with Charlie Puth when asked which singer she wouldn’t work with. On July 11, singer Bella Thorne commented on this post and wrote:

In 2016, many reports linked Thorne and Puth after they were spotted together at Jingle Ball in Miami. However, these romance rumors were short-lived, as We Don't Talk Anymore singer accused Thorne of cheating with her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Posey.

According to People, Puth accused Thorne of cheating in a series of tweets in December 2016, without naming her. However, hours later, Thorne clarified that she was not dating Posey or Puth at the time and claimed Puth made those tweets after reading an old article about Posey and her.

“Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago,” Thorne tweeted.

Again in July 2017, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, Thorne clarified the situation and claimed that Charlie was "trying to reach out" to her.

"I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re really talented. Holy s---. You’re f---ing great, dude.’ And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform," Thorne stated.

Shake It Up alum revealed that after seeing Puth on the red carpet, the situation became "blown out of proportion." She elaborated on Puth's December 2016 accusations, saying,

"Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty. In Charlie’s defense, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn’t even text me or talk to me about it."

Currently, Bella Thorne is engaged to movie producer Mark Emms, while Charlie Puth married his longtime friend Brooke Sansone in September 2024.

