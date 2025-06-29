Little Mix member-turned-solo artist Jade Thirlwall publicly stated that she would not work again with Charlie Puth. Her comment has renewed speculation among fans about past tensions between the two, who previously collaborated on the 2016 single "Oops."

The comment was made during a recent radio appearance, and although Jade declined to give full details, her brief statement quickly went viral online. The comment was made during a June 25, 2025, appearance on KISS FM UK’s “Say It or Shot It” segment, where host Harriet Rose asked Jade which artist she would never collaborate with.

The singer replied:

“I feel like the fans already know someone I wouldn’t collaborate with- Charlie Puth.”

When Rose followed up, Jade responded:

“Just don’t… Nothing to say, just yet, on that one.”

A post from Pop Base (@PopBase) on X (formerly Twitter) about Jade's comment received over 49K likes and has sparked conversation about the two artists' alleged fallout.

Many fans commented, noting that the alleged "beef" between the two artists seems to be unresolved.

"The way she didn’t hesitate for a second. The beef is ALIVE and well"

Many of Jade's fans supported her decision, appreciating her for "knowing her worth" in the comments.

"JADE knows her worth and her music is far too good for her to be collabing with a mid artist like charlie", an Ariana Grande fan account commented.

"I am sure she has good reasons.", another fan commented.

"she's so real for that. stay away from that generic artist.", one fan commented.

However, many users seemed to be unaware of the alleged feud between Jade and Charlie Puth.

"Oh what’s the tea between these two???" one X user commented.

"Oof, guess there's some real beef there. Spill the tea, Jade!," another fan commented.

"omg? what's the tea?," another X user replied to the original post.

Many users began sharing what they believed were the facts behind the alleged feud.

“He was hitting on her when they were doing a song together and she told him multiple times she had a boyfriend and he didn’t gaf,” an X user claimed.

Other users also urged Jade to move on from the issue, suggesting that holding onto it might no longer be necessary.

"I love her but she needs to let it down already it has been years it is not that deep," one fan commented.

None of these allegations have been directly addressed by Jade or Charlie Puth.

More about the alleged feud between Jade and Charlie Puth

Jade and Charlie Puth collaborated on the 2016 single Oops, which was part of Little Mix’s album Glory Days. Puth also joined Little Mix for a live performance of the song during the Season 13 finale of The X Factor UK. During this performance, some fans speculated that Charlie Puth appeared to flirt with Jade on stage, according to an article by Out Magazine on June 26, 2025

Some time later, Charlie Puth admitted to having a romantic interest in Jade at the time. According to an article by Metro UK on June 27, 2025, during a 2017 appearance on the Bizarre Life podcast, Puth said:

“I was on stage singing with them and was like, ‘Oh Jade, she’s so s*xy.’ She’s so lovely, [but] well she’s taken. I will say she’s taken and I’m glad she’s happy.”

At the time, Jade was in a relationship with Jed Elliott, bassist for the band The Struts.

While Jade chose not to expand further on her reasons for not wanting to work with Charlie Puth during her KISS FM interview, fans have continued to revisit past statements and interviews. Jade herself has not made any additional public comments on the subject. Jade is currently promoting her solo single Plastic Box, part of a new era in her career following her time in Little Mix.

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda.



