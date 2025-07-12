Bella Thorne claims Charlie Puth lied and started a “hate train” on her after she turned down his advances

Bella Thorne claimed that Charlie Puth "started a hate train" against her after she refused to allegedly sleep with him. The actress shared all this in the comment section of an Instagram post by Pop Faction about the former Little Mix member, JADE, saying that she would never work with Charlie Puth.

The Instagram post was uploaded on July 1, 2025, but the screenshot of Thorne's comment was shared by Pop Faction on its X account on Friday, July 11, 2025. In it, Thorne wrote:

"Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn't .... Do the deed with him."

Thorne and Puth have been briefly linked after the former Disney star broke up with her ex, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey. It was around December 2016 when they started dating rumors after they were photographed getting cozy with each other during an outing at a Miami beach, per Page Six.

The actress and the Grammy-nominated singer were seen walking on the beach hand in hand on December 18, 2016. According to Page Six, the night before that, the two were together at the finale show for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

What has Charlie Puth said about Bella Thorne?

While Bella Thorne didn't go into detail about what Charlie Puth had allegedly lied to the world about her, their issue made headlines back on December 22, 2016, following a series of since-deleted tweets from the singer-songwriter. As reported by Pop Sugar, Puth shared a series of cryptic tweets about messing up a lot of things, insisting, "you know who you are." In one of the posts, he wrote:

"No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."

While he didn't mention Bella Thorne's name, he dropped Posey's name in one of the X posts, writing (via Pop Sugar):

"I don't know Tyler personally, but U know he shouldn't be treated this way."

In his subsequent posts, Charlie Puth claimed that Bella Thorne told him that she wasn't with Tyler Posey anymore. He added that he wanted "nothing but peace," so he decided to remove himself from the situation.

While it was unclear what caused the singer's tirade on X, it came after Bella Thorne posted a "taking a trip down memory lane" post on her Instagram. The post included a picture of her cuddling with her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Posey. The two didn't publicly acknowledge their breakup until Thorne made a response post to Puth's claims on X.

Shortly after, the actress wrote on her social media, per Pop Sugar:

"Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and Charlie and I AREN'T DATING we are friends."

The following day, she clarified the headlines about her and Puth allegedly dating and what caused him to go off online, writing on X:

"Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."

Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth have both moved on since the issue in 2016 and have not brought it up until now.

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More