"You married a guy who was a total sh*t" — Megyn Kelly slams Kerstin Emhoff as feud continues over podcaster criticizing Jennifer Lopez's dance clip

Megyn Kelly has recently taken a jab at Kerstin Emhoff, adding to their ongoing exchange that started after the former's comment on Jennifer Lopez. On Thursday, July 24, Kelly quoted a tweet by Emhoff and slammed her husband. &quot;I have an excellent idea that you married a guy who was a total sh*t and now you're telling the internet you're "open for business" so good luck with that,&quot; Kelly wrote.For the unversed, Kerstin Emhoff was the wife of Douglas Emhoff for sixteen years (1992-2008) before their divorce. She has two children, Cole and Ella, with her ex-husband, who is currently married to Democrat supremo Kamala Harris.The exchange between Kelly and Emhoff started when the latter compared Jennifer Lopez to an adult actress after her performance at the Cook Music Festival on July 18. J-Lo danced to the 2011 hit, I Am Into You, and the video quickly went viral across social media.In the clip, Lopez is wearing a silver dress and is partnered by three male background dancers. On July 23, Megyn Kelly critiqued Lopez's performance in an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. In the podcast, Kelly claimed that Jennifer Lopez was performing &quot;actual s*x acts&quot;&quot;There she's doing actual s*x acts. Though she's clothed with a bunch of men wearing just pants and corsets, I guess. I don't know what they're wearing,&quot; Kelly commented.She continued, alluding that J-lo was too old to have performed such an act.&quot;But asking the American public to look at you and be like, 'I want to have s*x when I look at her.' That ship has sailed. I'm sorry. It sailed with menopause, and a post-menopausal woman out there bumping and grinding against 30-year-old men. It just makes us think about how old you are. Try to have some class instead of embracing life as a now soft p*rn actress.&quot;In the show, Kelly also talked about Celine Dion, alleging that she doesn't depend on her status as a &quot;s*x symbol&quot; to maintain her publicity, unlike J-Lo.&quot;She has a world-famous talent and voice. J.Lo doesn't. And she's tried to make up the gap by being a s*x symbol, by being like a s*x pot, a s*x kitten for her entire career. And when you are 29, it's great. Even 39, you can pull it off. My friend, at 55, you need to retire that act. Put on a great dress and try to sing,&quot; Kelly added.

More on the exchange between Megyn Kelly and Kerstin Emhoff about Jennifer Lopez

Megyn Kelly's comments were met with significant backlash from fans and celebrities alike. Among them, Kerstin Emhoff took to X on July 24 and refuted Kelly's remark on Jennifer Lopez's age. She wrote:&quot;I bet tons of people look at Jlo and want to have s*x with her. Megan - if you actually think that post-menopausal women can't be s*xual, you are missing out. You can close up your 55 year old shop while the rest of us are open for business.&quot;Kelly quickly responded to the Emmy winner, taking a jab by mentioning rumors about Douglas Emhoff having an affair with the family nanny during his marriage to Kerstin. She also claimed that Jennifer Lopez tried to &quot;fake hump&quot; strangers to show she &quot;still got it." Megyn Kelly quoted Kerstin's tweet, writing:&quot;You were too chicken sh*t to actually cc me on your post, @keprettybird , but let's just say I'm s*xy enough to keep my husband from sleeping with the nanny. Unlike J-Lo, however, I don't feel the need to fake hump a bunch of strangers to prove I've still got it.&quot;The tirade continued, with Emhoff asserting that she isn't a &quot;chicken&quot; and claiming that she chooses to &quot;support women.&quot; Emhoff also referred to Kelly's present husband, Douglas Brunt (who also shares the first name with Kamala Harris' husband), writing:&quot;I'm definitely not a chicken sh*t @megynkelly I assumed you would see it. You called out Jlo for her age, not the moves. You have no idea what happened in my marriage just like I have no idea what your Doug really thinks about you. But I choose to support women. Try it.&quot;Jennifer Lopez hasn't publicly spoken about the ongoing back-and-forth between Megyn Kelly and Kerstin Emhoff at the time of writing.