“Got her Taylor Swift on”—Perez Hilton reacts as Jennifer Lopez debuts Wreckage of You following Ben Affleck split

On his recent blog, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to the debut of Jennifer Lopez's latest song Wreckage of You, allegedly inspired by her separation from Ben Affleck. For context, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025, as reported by E! News.

Posting a link to his blog on X on July 11, Perez Hilton remarked that Lopez has "got her Taylor Swift on," seemingly suggesting that, like Swift, she is channeling her breakup in her music.

"#JenniferLopez got her #TaylorSwift on," Hilton captioned the post.

In his blog, Hilton reviewed the debut of Wreckage of You, performed during Jennifer Lopez's Up All Night Tour stop in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8. Questioning whether the song is allegedly about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, Hilton opined:

"A song that’s supposed to be about her messy breakup from ex-husband Ben Affleck?" Hilton said.

Before singing the track, the singer told the audience that the idea came to her during a sleepless night.

"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight. [It] came to me when I was… up all night one night."

As she sang, the lyrics seemed to showcase the singer's journey of healing and self-discovery after a breakup:

"The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me / Now I found my way here I’m gonna stay there / Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / Was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won’t fall apart because of who we are / But your broken parts."

Reacting to the lyrics, podcaster Hilton commented:

"Oof! This is deep!"

According to E! News, the chorus highlighted how the All I Have singer's partner made her more resilient and taught her valuable lessons:

"Because of you, I am stronger, wiser / Better than I’ve ever been / I won’t let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me / It was perfect the while that you made me believe / Really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof / Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you"

Jennifer Lopez called off 2024 tour centered on album reportedly tributing Ben Affleck

During her interview with El País, published on May 2, 2025, Jennifer Lopez opened up about canceling her 2024 tour, This Is Me... Live, dedicated to her ninth studio album titled This Is Me... Now.

"It’s been a while. I had plans to go on tour last summer and I had to cancel it," Lopez stated.

The album centered around her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, as the ex-couple first called off their engagement in 2004, but reunited in 2021 and married a year later. The album was a sequel to her third studio album, released in 2003, called This Is Me...Then, which was also reportedly inspired by her relationship with Afflack.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena (Image via Getty)

According to People magazine, the ex-couple began dating in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli (2003), and got engaged in November 2002. Later that year, the pair postponed their marriage, citing "excessive media attention" surrounding their marriage as the reason. However, they broke up in January 2004.

After that, they pursued other relationships. Jennifer Lopez was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they share two children. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.

However, the ex-couple reconnected in 2021 and got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez's Up All Night Tour began in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8, 2025, She is set to travel through Europe and the Middle East before concluding the tour in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on August 10.

