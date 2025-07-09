"Weird stuff": Perez Hilton reacts as bizarre lawsuit accuses Diddy of masturbating into Biggie Smalls' shirt after latter's death

Perez Hilton weighed in on the lawsuit recently filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs for allegedly masturbating into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt. The new lawsuit surfaced just days after the rapper's partial acquittal in his New York criminal trial.

On July 9, 2025, Hilton reacted to the news in a post on X, where he referenced the shocking nature of the allegations.

"We know #Diddy is into some weird stuff when it comes to male discharge? But THIS," he wrote in the caption of his post.

In the website article linked to the post, Hilton cited a July 7, 2025, report from TMZ. As per this report, a lawsuit had been filed by John Doe, who claimed Diddy had allegedly committed s*xual misconduct with a shirt that had once belonged to the late protégé, Biggie Smalls, murdered in March 1997.

Hilton further detailed that, according to the lawsuit, the incident took place around September 2020 during "a listening session for a Biggie Smalls project". John Doe alleged that the rap mogul pressured him to take ketamine during the session. The two then allegedly traveled to a Los Angeles storage facility where Biggie Smalls’ personal belongings were kept.

The lawsuit alleged that upon arrival at the facility, Cpmbs distributed drugs to those present. The situation then escalated dramatically when the rapper reportedly began watching p*rn on his phone and proceeded to openly masturbate into one of Biggie Smalls’ shirts.

"Doe claims the defamed rapper instructed him to “finish” him off, but orgasmed into the shirt before he even had a chance to react… Doe claims Diddy then stood up, chuckled, threw the semen-drenched shirt into his lap, and exited the room while saying, ‘R.I.P. Biggie,' " Hilton added.

Reacting to the extreme nature of the allegations, the podcaster then commented:

"That is just… There are no words."

Diddy’s legal team pushes back on the lawsuit that alleged the rapper masturbated on Biggie Smalls' shirt

As per a TMZ report dated July 8, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs’ legal team strongly pushed back on the July 7 lawsuit filed against the rap mogul in connection with his alleged s*xual misconduct with the deceased Biggie Smalls' shirt.

The rapper's legal team strongly condemned the latest civil suit, where the John Doe plaintiff alleged that Combs ejaculated into a Biggie Smalls T-shirt and then threw it at him, resulting in semen splashing on the man’s lap and arm.

In a statement issued in response, Diddy’s attorneys spoke to TMZ and denounced the claims as false accusations, pointing to his recent court victory as evidence of his innocence. Sean Combs' legal team further emphasized that the not-guilty verdict on the most severe charges, s*x trafficking and racketeering, should cast doubt on the credibility of any further claims against him.

"Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges prove what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never s*xually assaulted or trafficked anyone," they stated.

As per their statement, the continuing flood of lawsuits against Sean Combs was graphic and disturbing, but unsubstantiated. They claimed it was designed to further harm Combs' reputation.

"That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations – no matter how heinous and uncorroborated – is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication," the rapper's legal team told TMZ.

Additionally, this was the latest lawsuit against the rap mogul to surface just days after a major legal turning point for Combs. On July 2, 2025, a jury acquitted Diddy on the most serious criminal charges he faced. However, he was still convicted on two lesser counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

While the verdict on July 2 spared him from the most severe consequences, the two convictions still leave the rapper facing significant prison time. Under federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors have indicated that the potential punishment could range from 51 to 63 months in prison ( as per USA Today)

At present, there has been no further update on the lawsuit concerning Diddy and the late Biggie Smalls.

Meanwhile, Combs remains incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. His sentencing has been scheduled for October 3, 2025. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the trial, approved the date after a formal request from Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo.

