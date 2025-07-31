"The irony of two people being cancelled" - Internet reacts to Kamala Harris appearing on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show"

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris will be seen in a conversation with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday, July 31, 2025. This would be Harris' first TV interview since the 2024 presidential elections, which she lost against President Donald Trump. This news surfaced a day after Harris announced she wouldn't run for the office of Governor of California in 2026.In an Instagram post, Kamala Harris also recently announced that she will be promoting her new book, 107 Days. The book includes details about her experience of being a presidential candidate for a brief period after the withdrawal of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, from the race.Meanwhile, netizens flooded social media platforms with their reactions to the news of Harris' upcoming interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Many seemed to draw parallels between Harris and Colbert.&quot;The irony of two people being cancelled on a late show is hilarious,&quot; one user tweeted.Zach Hayes @znhayes24LINKThe irony of two people being cancelled on a late show is hilarious. Several others also made similar kind of comments.&quot;Perfect, two comedians, one stage. Let's see if she finally answers a question without giggling or dodging. At least the laugh track won’t have to work too hard tonight!&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;Both were canceled,&quot; wrote another one.&quot;I'm kind of okay with this show going away actually,&quot; added another.While many netizens seemed to mock the duo, this upcoming appearance received support as well. Many expressed interest and stated that they would want to watch the episode.&quot;Kamala's gonna slay that late night stage,&quot; one user commented.&quot;She will announce she's running again I hope,&quot; another user tweet.&quot;oh we will be tuning in,&quot; wrote another netizen.Many netizens made mentions of Stephen Colbert's show ending next year. The cancellation of The Late Show came days after CBS' parent company, Paramount, entered into a settlement, after President Trump sued them over an interview with then-VP Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes, claiming that it was edited to &quot;tip the scales in favor of the Democratic party,&quot; as per the BBC.During his opening monologue on July 14, Stephen Colbert addressed the $16 million settlement, calling it &quot;a big fat bribe.&quot; The coincidence of the timings of the talk show's cancellation and Colbert's comments led to speculation that The Late Night was being taken off the air because of those comments, despite the network citing financial reasons.President Trump chimed in on the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show, while many celebrities criticized the moveMany celebrities and well-known personalities have reacted to the cancellation of the CBS Network show hosted by Stephen Colbert. This included stars like Ben Stiller, John Cusack, Rachel Zegler, Judd Apatow, and Adam Scott.However, amid these supporters, President Donald Trump uploaded a post on Truth Social on July 30, addressing the cancellation. In his post, he denied the accusations that he was the reason why the show was cancelled.He wrote in his post:&quot;The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses - And it was only going to get WORSE!&quot;President Trump addresses rumors speculating he was the reason behind The Late Show's cancellation (Image via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)The support for Stephen Colbert did not stay limited to social media posts and tweets. Last week, actress Molly Gordon was a guest on an episode of The Late Show. According to Harper's Bazaar, Gordon was wearing a t-shirt that read: &quot;I ❤️ THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT.&quot;Other late-night TV show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, and John Oliver attended one of the episodes of the show to extend their support to Colbert. The outlet also reported that a petition criticizing the cancellation of the show was submitted to Paramount, and it had more than 250,000 signatures.Many fans also reportedly gathered outside the Ed Sullivan Theater to criticize the decision taken by Paramount. However, as of now, there have been no updates about any retraction of the decision to cancel the show.Stephen Colbert joked about an alternative career optionThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air for the last time in May 2026. During the July 28 episode, Colbert jokingly opened up about what his next venture could be, consulting the guests of the episode, podcasters Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.&quot;I'm going to need a gig soon. So, sell me on podcasting. Is it fun?&quot; Stephen Colbert asked.Yang and Rogers went along with the joke and said that if Colbert were to start a podcast, he would push them out of the 100 Best Podcasts of All Time list published by Time Magazine. However, on a serious note, Rogers suggested the comedian just be true to himself if he ever wanted to start a podcast. At one point, Stephen Colbert even asked the duo if they would produce his hypothetical podcast, to which they responded positively.As of now, no official announcement about an audio series has been made. Many fans and netizens are currently eagerly waiting to watch Kamala Harris' interview with Stephen Colbert.