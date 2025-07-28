"Has until May of 2026" — Perez Hilton quips after Stephen Colbert slams Donald Trump with expletives after his show's cancellation

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton recently quipped about late-night TV host Stephen Colbert slamming President Donald Trump with expletives following the cancellation of The Late Show. On July 28, 2025, Hilton shared his reaction to the development in a post on X, captioned:&quot;#StephenColbert has until May of 2026, when his show is taken off the air&quot;According to The Guardian report dated July 18, 2025, CBS officially announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would be retired in May 2026, bringing an end to the network's iconic 33-year-long late-night program.The cancellation news came just days after Colbert publicly criticized Paramount, CBS' parent company, for settling a $16 million lawsuit with President Trump. The timing of the settlement coincided with Paramount seeking regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Colbert condemned Paramount's decision, calling it &quot;a big fat bribe.&quot;Perez Hilton referred to this news in his blog post linked to the aforementioned tweet. He stated that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had been &quot;cancelled for good.&quot; He also noted that CBS claimed &quot;the decision was made for financial reasons,&quot; adding how many thought the reasoning was &quot;BS considering the show's high ratings.&quot;Hilton further reported that, after CBS' announcement, President Trump weighed in on the matter through his Truth Social account, mocking Colbert and expressing his approval of the show's cancellation. Hilton quoted President Trump's post, which read:&quot;I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.&quot;The podcaster then revealed what Stephen Colbert had to say in response. Referring to Colbert's fierce rebuttal during the July 22, 2025, monologue on The Late Show, Hilton reported that Colbert had directly addressed President Trump's comments and sarcastically questioned the insult by mocking his own supposed lack of talent.&quot;How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?&quot; Hilton wrote, quoting Colbert.Hilton also noted that during the monologue, Colbert followed this by delivering an expletive to the former president, telling him to &quot;go f*ck [him]self&quot; as he looked straight into the camera.Stephen Colbert fires back at President Trump in scathing monologue after The Late Show cancellationStephen Colbert responded sharply to President Donald Trump after CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.During his monologue on July 22, 2025, Colbert directly addressed the incumbent U.S. president's post on Truth Social, where he mocked Colbert and also predicted that &quot;Jimmy Kimmel [was] next&quot; to be fired.Colbert reacted with biting sarcasm, casting himself as the symbolic target of political vengeance.&quot;Nope, no, no. Absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr, okay? There's only room for one on this cross. And I got to tell you, the view is fantastic from up here. I can see your house,&quot; he said.Stephen Colbert (Image via Getty)He also acknowledged that the cancellation had begun to hit him emotionally over the weekend after it was announced, but framed it not as an ending, but rather as an opportunity to continue speaking out freely.&quot;Over the weekend, it sunk in that they're killing off our show. But they made one mistake. They left me alive,&quot; he added.Colbert also declared a new phase of openness, saying he was now free to speak the full truth about President Trump, without the weight of network constraints.&quot;And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off... I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now,&quot; he said.Colbert further dropped his usual comedic veneer to deliver a blunt personal assessment of the president. He said that he didn't &quot;care for him,&quot; stating that, in his opinion, Trump simply wasn't &quot;a good fit&quot; for office and was lacking both the capability and temperament required.Continuing in his satirical style, Colbert also joked that being publicly acknowledged by a president, even if it was mockingly, was something of a career milestone. He even quipped that his controversial moustache during a recent episode may have triggered the cancellation.&quot;They're pointing out that last Monday, just two days before my cancellation, I delivered a blistering monologue in which I showed the courage to have a moustache. I mean, obviously, CBS saw my upper lip and boom, cancelled. Coincidence? Oh, I think not. This is worse than fascism. This is stachism,&quot; he explained.The episode served not only as a rebuttal from Colbert to President Trump but also as a symbolic moment of solidarity in late-night television. Fellow late-night show hosts John Oliver from Last Week Tonight, Seth Meyers from Late Night, Jimmy Fallon from The Tonight Show, and Jon Stewart from The Daily Show made surprise appearances for a shared joke.Joining them were a wide array of entertainers and public figures, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, &quot;Weird Al&quot; Yankovic, Adam Sandler, Andy Cohen, Christopher McDonald, and Anderson Cooper.Stephen Colbert is best known for hosting the Comedy Central news satire show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014. Currently, he has been hosting CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since September 2015. This show is scheduled to conclude in May 2026.