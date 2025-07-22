What did Trump say about CBS canceling The Late Show? Host Stephen Colbert hits back at the President

  • home icon
By Amrita Das
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:15 GMT
Stephen Colbert reacts to Donald Trump celebrating The Late Show cancellation. (Image via Anna Moneymaker, Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
After Stephen Colbert informed viewers last week that CBS was ending his late-night talk show, Trump celebrated the news. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on July 18, the President rejoiced:

"I absolutely love that Colbert' got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."
However, the 61-year-old comedian told his audience during the July 17 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the network would not be replacing him as the host. The show would just come to an end in May 2026.

Donald Trump also took a jab at a few other talk show hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, while calling Greg Gutfeld a better host. He said Kimmel was less talented than Colbert and implied he would be next in line to get fired.

"Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined," Trump wrote.

The President further called The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon a "moron", accusing him of ruining the show.

The first episode of The Late Show since Colbert revealed the news of the show's cancellation aired on July 21. As Colbert read out the President's criticizing remark, he enunciated the words imitating Trump's voice and diction, prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

Colbert then directly addressed Donald Trump:

"How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?"
He added:

"Go f*ck yourself."

This is not the first time Trump posted about Stephen Colbert. In September 2024, Trump called Colbert a "complete and total loser" after watching the comedian call him "boring" on a PBS interview.

"He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers," Trump wrote.
After praising Greg Gutfeld, Donald Trump suggested that CBS terminate Colbert's contract and replace him with someone who would do the job for a lesser pay package.

Stephen Colbert says he is going to speak "unvarnished truth" until The Late Show ends next year

At the beginning of his monologue on the July 21 episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert joked that CBS made one mistake while canceling the program. As he slowly walked closer to the camera and dramatically took off his glasses, Colbert looked straight into the lens and spoke:

"They left me alive."

Audience cheered and applauded loudly as Colbert raised one eyebrow to add more effect. The host declared:

"Now for the next 10 months, the gloves are off. I can finally, yeah. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now."

With a playful tone, the comedian called Trump unfit to be President, saying he lacks the necessary skills.

Colbert then responded to Trump’s celebration of his show’s cancellation and also addressed the President’s comment about Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert held out a finger at the camera and said:

"Nope, absolutely not, Kimmel. I am the martyr, okay? Okay?"

Stephen Colbert joked there was only room for one person to be crucified, adding he liked the view from up there. The host also fired shots at Trump by bringing up the latest reports on his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amrita Das

Edited by Divya Singh
