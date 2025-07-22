"Going out with a bang" — Internet reacts to Stephen Colbert recreating Andy Byron's Coldplay kiss cam scandal on "The Late Show"

On Monday, July 21, Stephen Colbert returned with his The Late Show for the first time since the announcement of the late-night television show's cancellation (effective from May 2026).On his show, Colbert recreated the viral Andy Byron moment from Coldplay's concert, with an animated figure of Donald Trump replacing the former CEO. On the show, Trump was embracing a Paramount logo, but let it go abruptly as the spotlight fell on him.A video of the recreated moment, which was potentially a jibe at President Trump, was later shared on X by @PopCrave and has since gone viral, receiving over 554K views, 14K likes, and 1K retweets.Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting: Film &amp; TV Shows @CinephileCentreLINKgoing out with a bangSome netizens shared their amusement at Stephen Colbert keeping the joke alive through their recreations. The joke being referenced here is about how Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's alleged affair was caught in Coldplay's Boston Concert last week (on July 16).&quot;I'm glad our top comedic minds are keeping this banger of a joke alive.&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;damn id hate to be part of their family rn bc imagine getting trashed and embarrased on international level for your affair&quot; - added another.&quot;Colbert's skit hit different, ngl&quot; - wrote a third one.&quot;Wow the whole crew is making fun of @CBS they deserve it all!&quot; - replied a fourth netizen.Meanwhile, others appeared unhappy about the recreation, claiming that featuring Trump in it had only invited more damage to Stephen Colbert's show.&quot;He was canceled for fifty million reasons, but Trump isn't one.&quot; - posted a fifth user.&quot;Nothing can save his show. Good riddance&quot; - remarked a sixth one.&quot;Damn no one in the comments laughed&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Stephen Colbert's show was cancelled days after he called out Paramount over its lawsuit settlementThe viral tweet from the Monday night episode of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show comes as the news of the late-night television show shocked the internet.Another point about the cancellation is that it happened just days after Colbert criticized Paramount’s settlement with Trump.According to PEOPLE magazine, Trump claimed Paramount's journalists edited his 2024 interview with Kamala Harris during the election.He recently offered to drop the lawsuit if Paramount donated $16 million to his future presidential library. On Monday, July 14, Stephen Colbert addressed the settlement on his show, saying:&quot;I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: it’s 'big, fat bribe'.&quot;While CBS has cited financial reasons behind Colbert's show being cancelled, netizens believed that cancellation is linked to the host's strong criticism of Paramount's settlement with Trump.PEOPLE reports that Stephen Colbert's The Late Show is a consistent success, and has been ranked #1 in late night for nine out of its ten seasons in the running.