10 best ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ episodes that are a must-watch

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the most-watched late-night show on television. It premiered on September 8, 2015. After a decade, the host Stephen Colbert announced on Thursday, July 17, 2025, that his show will come to an end in May 2026. The announcement came as a surprise to the live studio audience at the taping, who booed. The television host mimicked their sentiment, saying:

Ad

"Yeah, I share your feelings. It's not just the end our our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

The must-watch episodes feature political commentary, interviews with celebrities and other famous figures, and performances typical of any late-night format. From Taylor Swift to Bernie Sanders, Colbert has collaborated with a myriad of guests with witty banter, memorable stages, and sharp commentary on the current socio-political climate.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Christopher Nolan, BTS, and other guest appearances in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert episodes that fans must watch

1) Christopher Nolan (February 7, 2024)

Nolan discusses Oppenheimer on the show (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Oppenheimer took the year 2024 by storm, and Christopher Nolan's extensive interview with Stephen Colbert gave fans insight into the minutiae of the filmmaking process. The talk show host's questions prodded the director to open up, going into the casting choices, his writing process, and more. They set the interview at Albert Einstein's former office in the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton.

Ad

What made the show memorable was the cold open and the skit Colbert and Nolan put on before the interview. Colbert made fun of Nolan's convoluted narrative style while Nolan hosed him down in response. The slapstick comedy juxtaposed with the resonant interview makes this episode a must-watch.

2) BTS (May 15, 2019)

The band with Colbert (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

K-pop band BTS was on the brink of becoming a household name in the United States when they appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They recreated an iconic The Beatles performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Colbert did his best Ed Sullivan impression as he introduced the band, and they performed their hit single Boy With Luv right down to the drum kit in the background and black and white visuals.

Ad

The band also sat down with the talk show host to discuss their journey, their success, and their burgeoning fandom, making an impression on fans worldwide. With over 17 million views, it is easily a must-watch episode for fans who want to see Colbert interacting with them.

3) Andrew Garfield (November 22, 2021)

Andrew Garfield discusses grief (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Andrew Garfield sat down to discuss his movie Tick, Tick, BOOM...! with the talk show host, but the interview became one of the most heartfelt expressions of grief and love on late-night television. The actor discussed his late mother and how he hoped to carry his grief with him, as it was a form of unexpressed love. It was a poignant moment between the two men, making it a must-watch episode.

Ad

The actor also spoke about how the grief lent to his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in the movie, which was centered around the finiteness of life. Later in the episode, Colbert was joined by Chef José Andrés as the duo stepped into the kitchen for a recipe and a mishap.

4) Taylor Swift (April 13, 2021)

The 'Hey Stephen' skit (Image via YouTube/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

Taylor Swift appeared on the show to discuss her 2008 album Fearless. The singer-show host duo went into a witty banter about who her song Hey Stephen was about, with the Grammy Award-winning pop star whipping out a mood board for the song with cutouts of Colbert's pictures. She then revealed the punchline: Which Stephen the song was actually about.

Ad

With the COVID-19 lockdown still in effect, the late-night talk show host was interviewing people from home, setting up the intro song with instrumentalists on Zoom, and greeting celebrities on screen. This wildly entertaining format became memorable when the likes of Taylor Swift joined in.

The episode also featured Jon Batiste, commentary about vaccines, an interview with Daniel Kaluuya about Judas and the Black Messiah, and Lucy Daucus performing her song Hot & Heavy.

Ad

5) Saoirse Ronan (January 12, 2016)

Ronan and Colbert practice Irish names (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

One of the most viral moments from the late-night show was when Little Women alum Saoirse Ronan appeared as the guest. While promoting her film, Brooklyn, Colbert quizzed her about hard-to-pronounce Irish names like hers, and the segment ended up getting a funny twist, the harder the names are. This is a memorable and must-watch episode.

Ad

The episode also included a funny segment on tips on how to play Powerball. Singer James Bay performed Let It Go from his album Chaos and the Calm, while filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos talked about their Netflix documentary series, Making a Murderer.

6) Gordon Ramsay (May 26, 2017)

Ramsay critiques Colbert's PB&J (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs in the world, and his success comes from his loud and sometimes frictional personality. Straight from the success of his culinary show The F Word, Ramsay sat down with Colbert to discuss his career. The opening banter included a lot of swearing and back-and-forth about British food, which sent the audience into splits of laughter.

Ad

Later, Stephen prepared a PB&J sandwich while getting the classic Ramsay treatment, which included lots of yelling and hilarious insults. The episode also included political commentary, author David Sedaris discussing his book Theft By Finding, and a fun musical segment where Pixies took to the stage to perform Tenement Song from their album Head Carrier.

7) Lin-Manuel Miranda (December 11, 2015)

The rap battle (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

For fans of American history and musicals, this Lin-Manuel Miranda episode is a must-watch. The award-winning songwriter and actor appeared on one of the earlier episodes of the late-night show to promote his musical, Hamilton. Then, Miranda and Colbert teamed up to perform a hip-hop song about an American Founding Father nobody knows about, titled Button: The American Musical.

Ad

The opening skit went into deadpan humor about Colbert's next big history musical, and the performance featured a rap battle between Founding Father John Adams and the lesser-known Button Gwinnett. The episode also included comedic actor Ike Barinholtz discussing his movie Sisters, and Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings' musical performance of 8 Days (of Hanukkah).

8) Malala Yousafzai (September 25, 2015)

Malala Yousafzai performs a trick (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her new documentary, He Named Me Malala, and the right to women's education. She later performed a card trick with Colbert, while engaging in quips and banter about magic, making it a must-watch segment that balanced global issues and simple joys.

Ad

The episode also included a cold open from Colbert about all-inclusive wedding cake toppers. Award-winning actor Kerry Washington also featured in the show to talk about her crime drama, Scandal, and The Arcs performed Outta My Mind from their album Yours, Dreamily.

9) Aubrey Plaza (October 26, 2022)

Aubrey Plaza on the show (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Parks and Recreation alum, Aubrey Plaza, has appeared several times on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her banter with the host was laced with deadpan delivery and stories with unexpected twists, delivered with a straight face. In this episode, she discussed her role in The White Lotus season 2 and had a Tea at the Plaza party with Colbert, where she dished gossip about her co-stars.

Ad

The episode is a must-watch for fans who want to laugh out loud and learn more about one of HBO's most popular shows. It also featured author Nikole Hannah-Jones, who discussed her book, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.

10) Bernie Sanders (May 15, 2025)

Bernie Sanders discusses cancer research (Image via YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Colbert has been vocal about his opinions on American politics, often having important political figures, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the show. One of the most frequent guests was Senator Bernie Sanders, who recently went on the show to discuss critical funds in healthcare research being cut, and other matters of political relevance.

Ad

For fans who want to engage with more serious issues, Bernie Sanders brings passion and commentary with every appearance. The episode also featured American rock band Pavement performing their hit single from 1999, Harness Your Hope, to promote their new biopic concert film, Pavements.

Catch clips of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube or tune in at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More