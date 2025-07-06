7 Chef-Based shows and movies to watch if you liked Culinary Class Wars

Culinary Class Wars is a Korean cooking reality show that has captured the interest of food and cooking enthusiasts worldwide. The series features 100 chefs competing in an intense culinary competition with a substantial prize.

The show's format divides the contestants into two distinct groups, creating compelling cooking drama throughout the competition. One group, called the 'Black Spoons,' consists of eighty chefs who rose to popularity through unconventional paths in the culinary world.

The other group, 'White Spoons,' consists of twenty chefs with higher recognition and Michelin-level acclaim. The two groups engage in a cooking battle, which creates natural tension in the kitchen.

Each challenge tests the contestants' skills while highlighting their various backgrounds and unique approaches to cooking. Moreover, the show's elimination format keeps viewers engaged as chefs battle challenging tasks.

Culinary Class Wars combines skilled cooking demonstrations with a dramatic narrative backdrop featuring the chefs and appeals to reality television audiences. The show's success demonstrates the worldwide appeal of well-crafted cooking competitions that celebrate celebrity culinary art.

There are also various chef-based shows, such as The Final Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and Chef's Table: Pizza, that explore similar themes to those presented in Culinary Class Wars.

1) The Final Table

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

The Netflix series features 12 teams from various countries competing to be crowned the world's best chef. Each episode focuses on a specific national cuisine, featuring judges from that nation. The show's style mirrors Culinary Class Wars in its elimination-format competition. The teams face intense pressure as they create dishes that honor their culinary heritage.

One team is eliminated each week until only the best team remains to claim victory. The global audience gets to witness diverse cooking styles and cultural elements throughout the show.

This cooking competition spans 10 episodes and is hosted by Andrew Knowlton. The judging panel features notable figures, including Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio and global comedian Hasan Minhaj.

The Final Table is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

2) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend blends traditional cooking competition with urban methods. The show features five Iron Chefs competing against challenger chefs in themed cooking battles across various categories.

Each episode features a secret ingredient that contestants must discover and incorporate as the main element in their dishes. The skill requirements and time limits match the intensity and pressure seen in Culinary Class Wars.

This season spans eight episodes, with Alton Brown and Kristen Kish as hosts. Their dialogue and wit add to the show's drama. The competition culminates with the winning challenger chef facing off against all five Iron Chefs in the final episode. The tension is palpable, but the chefs surprise viewers with their hard work and creativity, much like the chefs in Culinary Class Wars.

The series is available to watch on Netflix.

3) Chef's Table: Pizza

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Chef's Table: Pizza offers a unique perspective on culinary art through a documentary pattern narrative. This limited series features six renowned pizza chefs from around the world, each with their own unconventional approach to baking pizza.

Every episode explores the chef's background and cooking philosophy, enhancing the show's concept and engaging viewers, much like the backstories of the white and black spoons in Culinary Class Wars. Additionally, the documentary format provides more detailed portraits of each featured chef, all of whom hail from diverse places such as Japan, Italy, and Arizona.

Food enthusiasts can learn about dough preparations, ingredient sourcing, and cooking styles. The cinematography effectively captures the dedication and passion required for culinary art.

This show is available to watch on Netflix.

4) Barbecue Showdown

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Netflix)

Barbecue Showdown, as the name suggests, focuses on the patience and skill required to craft delicious dishes. The show features eight chefs competing across various barbecue cooking styles.

Grillmasters from across the country demonstrate their expertise in grilling and smoking techniques. The competition runs for three seasons with different chefs each time. Throughout its runtime, the judges evaluate contestants based on flavors, creativity, and temperature control.

The show highlights diverse barbecue traditions from locations such as Texas, Memphis, and Kansas City. Each barbecue chef brings an eccentric approach to creating unique flavor profiles and smoking meats. The dedication and authenticity shown by each chef in creating their dishes mirror the commitment of the chefs in Culinary Class Wars.

This show is available to watch on Netflix.

5) Snack VS. Chef

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Snack VS. Chef offers a creative and unique twist on cooking competitions by focusing on the recreation of iconic snack foods. Twelve chefs compete to replicate popular snacks such as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Oreos, and Fruit Gushers. The main challenge lies in the limited time and the need for accuracy in replicating the texture and taste of the original snacks.

Viewers are hooked by the nostalgia of seeing childhood snacks recreated from scratch by creative chefs. The show follows an elimination format similar to Culinary Class Wars, which raises the stakes in each episode. Chefs must also identify the right ingredients to achieve authentic results while adding their unique touch, which resonates with the chefs' attempts in Culinary Class Wars.

This show is available to watch on Netflix.

6) Street Food: USA

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Street Food: USA, like Chef's Table, takes a documentary approach to exploring America's vibrant street food culture. It guides viewers through different cities, including Miami, New York, and New Orleans. Each episode features interviews with casual chefs and local street food vendors as they showcase their cooking methods.

The series demonstrates that exceptional cuisine can sometimes overshadow high-end restaurant dishes. Despite the diverse flavors, cooking is done in small setups. The dishes created by street vendors are authentic and visually appealing, much like they did in Culinary Class Wars.

This show is available to watch on Netflix.

7) Salt Fat Acid Heat

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Netflix)

Salt Fat Acid Heat, unlike many other chef shows, dives deep into fundamental cooking principles. The series features Chef Samin Nosrat as the host, discussing her best-selling book. It travels to various countries, including California, Mexico, Italy, and Japan. Nosrat demonstrates essential cooking principles that apply to multiple cuisines and styles found in these locations.

Viewers get the chance to gain practical cooking knowledge they can use in their own kitchens. The documentary format offers a different perspective from competition-based shows like Culinary Class Wars, but provides equal insight into the cooking world.

This series is also available to watch on Netflix.

These are seven popular chef shows for viewers to check out after their appetite for culinary art has been sparked by Culinary Class Wars.

