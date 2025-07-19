“His talent was even less than his ratings” — Donald Trump reacts to Colbert’s Late Show cancellation, while fans call it a political win for him

CBS has recently announced on July 17, 2025, that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will come to an end in May 2026, prompting Donald Trump to celebrate. Although notes of financial limits and evolving media landscape were cited by the network, the back-to-back announcement of a legal settlement with Donald Trump and a pending corporate merger has sparked speculation of political interference.Not seizing an opportunity to poke the bear, former President Trump also reacted to the news by openly celebrating it, claiming it to be a “victory” and mocking Colbert’s talent and ratings.Donald Trump Issues Statement After CBS Drops The Late ShowThe sudden firing of The Late Show has been labeled a victory by Trump, who has been the frequent subject of late-night jokes more than any other personality in recent years. On July 18, 2025, former President Donald Trump reacted gleefully to the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, and wrote:“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”For Trump and his supporters, Colbert’s cancellation is being hailed as a cultural and political victory. Online MAGA communities cheered the move, celebrating the downfall of one of Trump’s most visible media critics. Many see it as a symbolic triumph over what they perceive as liberal media bias.CBS Cancels The Late Show After 33 YearsCBS formally declared that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert did not plan to be extended past May 2026, when Colbert would be free of his current contract, on July 17, 2025. Colbert has hosted the show since 2015, a nine-year anchor of the network's late-night lineup and a ratings powerhouse. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA Wall Street Journal report says the show was canceled mainly for financial reasons. Although Colbert had the highest viewership, CBS was losing over $40 million a year because of high costs—Colbert's $20 million salary and a staff of over 200 people.CBS claims the decision was purely about the budget, but some believe there may be other reasons involved.CBS settles with Donald Trump amid merger negotiationsJust days before Colbert’s cancellation, CBS had paid Donald Trump 16 million over a defamation suit related to a 60 Minutes report that aired, featuring then-Vice President Kamala Harris.It is claimed that the segment gave a misleading impression of Trump, and CBS decided to reach a settlement agreement instead of continuing with litigation. This settlement occurred alongside delicate merger negotiations between the parent company of CBS, Paramount Global, and Skydance Media.The merger required federal approval, placing the company in a vulnerable political position. Colbert criticized the network on-air, accusing CBS of paying off Trump and labeling the settlement “a big fat bribe.”What started off as a company cost-cutting move has rapidly turned into a political hot spot. The cancellation of the show is a straight win for Donald Trump. As CBS switches off the lights on The Late Show, Colbert’s final bow will mark the closing act of an era.